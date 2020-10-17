Alliance school board, PPHD at opposite ends of COVID-19 investigations

Kollars says he and other board members “have studied infection rates and all kinds of stuff. And what they are asking us to do is having zero effect” on cases. “And we just keep kicking our kids out on quarantine because they’re not doing investigations like they should, and our people are doing it, is where that whole thing came from.”

During an interview, Kollars also cited personal views on masks, saying that he opposes them and he doesn’t believe that most people wear them properly. He believes that a “large majority” of the parents in the school district are also “anti-mask.”

“It’s disruptive to education,” he said of masks. “It’s just a useless thing.”

“If you’re kid is sick, you keep them home,” Kollars said.

The Star-Herald did ask Kollars about rumors on social media and shared by students that extreme measures, such as student illnesses not being reported, children not being taken to the doctor for testing, or parents and students urged not to participate in health investigations, to keep other students on athletic teams from having to quarantine or students not be allowed to attend other activities. The Star-Herald had been contacted by parents about such concerns and Engel confirmed that PPHD had as well, but Kollars said he had no knowledge of such activities.