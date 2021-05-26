Alliance Senior Center/Nutrition Site opening

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Nutrition’s site will be opening its doors Wednesday, May 26 for lunch.
At this time, staff are asking that everyone shows staff their vaccination card upon entry. If you have not yet been vaccinated, or do not wish to show your vaccination card, you will be required to maintain 6-foot distance from all vaccinated patrons, as well as wear a mask while away from your table.
The Alliance Senior Center will be opening full-time to the public on the activity side of the building at 8 a.m. The Nutrition’s side will only be open during the lunch hour.
For more information, please contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293.