Alliance street overlay project begins Thursday

ALLIANCE — The milling of City streets will start on Thursday, June 9, beginning with Missouri Avenue and work towards Potash Avenue, Grand Avenue, 24th Street and end with 10th Street. The milling process should be complete by Saturday, June 11.

The final overlay process of these same streets, in the same order, will begin next week, June 13 and should be complete by June 17. Crews will not be working over the Father’s Day weekend.

Contractors have placed “no parking” signs on many streets in preparation for this work and will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get the project done. Please be aware that parking on these streets will be prohibited during both phases of the project.

For questions or concerns, call the City of Alliance at 308-762-5400 or Ross Grant, public works director, at 308-762-1907.

