ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance will begin monthly outdoor warning siren tests at noon Wednesday, June 21.
The city will test the sirens every third Wednesday at noon through October. Testing will not occur when thunderstorms are predicted in the area or are actually in the area or during freezing weather conditions. If testing of the sirens does not happen because of the mentioned situations, siren testing will be at the next regularly scheduled date and time.
You can find helpful information on the City of Alliance website, cityofalliance.net, under the Emergency Management link.