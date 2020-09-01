Allo settlement deal in the works

A deal is in the works to end a dispute over $413,493 in cable franchising fees erroneously remitted to Scotts Bluff County.

Parties confirmed to the Star-Herald Tuesday that they talked, and additional details of the deal will be released at early September public meetings for approval.

At the Scotts Bluff County commissioners' informal budget meeting Monday, commissioners mentioned a line-item for ALLO Communications. In an interview Tuesday, County Commissioner Charlie Knapper confirmed a deal was in the works and said additional details will be discussed at the Sept. 8 meeting. He said the deal came from negotiations between ALLO, the county and municipalities.

“We kept this out of court and we wanted to be fair to the cities and the county at the same time,” Knapper said.

Knapper said the municipalities of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown were going to be “made whole,” in the prospective deal.

“They are going to receive all the funds they should have received from day one,” he said.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told the Star-Herald the parties met.

“I will say the result is very favorable,” he said. “I was very impressed with the level of cooperation from all sides.”

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman had not yet responded to calls for comment as of publication.

In 2010, ALLO Communications entered into franchise agreements with the county, along with the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. However between 2011 and 2018, ALLO paid all of the franchising fees to the county.