Allo settlement deal in the works

A deal is in the works to end a dispute over $413,493 in cable franchising fees erroneously remitted to Scotts Bluff County.
Parties confirmed to the Star-Herald Tuesday that they talked, and additional details of the deal will be released at early September public meetings for approval.
At the Scotts Bluff County commissioners' informal budget meeting Monday, commissioners mentioned a line-item for ALLO Communications. In an interview Tuesday, County Commissioner Charlie Knapper confirmed a deal was in the works and said additional details will be discussed at the Sept. 8 meeting. He said the deal came from negotiations between ALLO, the county and municipalities.
“We kept this out of court and we wanted to be fair to the cities and the county at the same time,” Knapper said.
Knapper said the municipalities of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown were going to be “made whole,” in the prospective deal.
“They are going to receive all the funds they should have received from day one,” he said.
Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told the Star-Herald the parties met.
“I will say the result is very favorable,” he said. “I was very impressed with the level of cooperation from all sides.”
Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman had not yet responded to calls for comment as of publication.
In 2010, ALLO Communications entered into franchise agreements with the county, along with the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. However between 2011 and 2018, ALLO paid all of the franchising fees to the county.
For eight years, ALLO should have paid $318,087 to the City of Scottsbluff, $95,338 to the City of Gering, $66 to the City of Terrytown and $3,604 to Scotts Bluff County.
Brad Moline, the founder and president of ALLO Communications, said he could not provide more details Tuesday but he said he felt the deal was “very fair to all parties.”
“All entities will end up with the amount of cash that they were due,” he said.
Moline said while there were challenges with previous negotiations, he is optimistic.
“I’m hopeful all parties will approve it, hope we can put this behind us."
ALLO corrected the error in 2019 and the remittances are paid to the correct parties quarterly.
A year ago, ALLO asked Scotts Bluff County to pay back the $413,493 in two separate payments so the company could return fees to the other municipalities.
According to officials, the parties met several times to find a way to redistribute the fees, but no agreement was reached. In October 2019, both Gering and Scottsbluff filed claims against ALLO for their share of the fees given to the county.
In March, the county offered a settlement of $200,000 of the franchise fees to Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. The Perry Law Firm who represented ALLO rejected the offer as “wholly insufficient.”
Both Scottsbluff and Gering city councils rejected the county’s offer to settle for less than half the fees collected from ALLO’s franchise with the municipalities.
In April, the county board put out a prepared statement, saying it determined ALLO was responsible for the breach of contract and that the county “cannot lawfully use taxpayer funds to settle ALLO’s legal obligations.”
