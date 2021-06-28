Allred brothers celebrate 25 years of fireworks for the community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allred said he and his family takes the show seriously—“You can’t go out and buy stuff and start lighting them off”—and they put in hundreds of hours of preparation, planning, choreographing and fundraising to put on a great show.

In the future, Allred would like to see an Independence Day celebration that was more than his show, but an event put on in conjunction with the City of Gering and included more vendors, some other form of entertainment on the amphitheater stage, the singing of the national anthem and possibly more.

“We’d love to do more than just a fireworks show and really have a full day, or a good portion of the day, full of activities and get-togethers and food and friends and family, and really come together as a community to celebrate Independence Day,” he said. “There’s not really been anything that I’m aware of more than just the fireworks show around Fourth of July in Gering.”

The fireworks will be discharged in the Five Rocks parking lot, and seating will be available in the grandstands, surrounding grassy areas and at Kahuna Park. In car viewing will be available in the northeast parking lot.