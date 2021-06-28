Allred brothers celebrate 25 years of fireworks for the community

For 24 years, the Allred family has continuously grown its fireworks show from a backyard display to a community-wide celebration. To commemorate its 25th year, the show will be its biggest yet.
The hour-long show will take place at Five Rocks Amphitheater for the second year in a row, the biggest venue at which it’s been hosted. It was hosted there last year in order to provide enough room for people to enjoy the show while following COVID-19 protocols.
This year, people won’t be restricted to their cars and can spread out throughout the grassy areas and the amphitheater grandstands to watch the dazzling show. Previous years have seen an estimated 3,000 people attend.
There will also be food and refreshments served beginning at 6 p.m. The Gering Booster Club will sell refreshments and Jax Gourmet Coffee and Snow will be serving beverages and some cold treats. A portion of Jax’s proceeds will go to benefit the Gering Booster Club.
Justin Allred, a founder of the show, said he’s always been patriotic and while he loves fireworks, it’s more about celebrating the nation’s independence.
“I think it’s important for everybody to realize the sacrifices that people make in order for us to have the freedoms that we enjoy,” he said. “It’s not just about fireworks, it’s not about the day itself; it’s about making sure we have a reverence for those who served and those who died for our country.”
Allred said he and his family takes the show seriously—“You can’t go out and buy stuff and start lighting them off”—and they put in hundreds of hours of preparation, planning, choreographing and fundraising to put on a great show.
In the future, Allred would like to see an Independence Day celebration that was more than his show, but an event put on in conjunction with the City of Gering and included more vendors, some other form of entertainment on the amphitheater stage, the singing of the national anthem and possibly more.
“We’d love to do more than just a fireworks show and really have a full day, or a good portion of the day, full of activities and get-togethers and food and friends and family, and really come together as a community to celebrate Independence Day,” he said. “There’s not really been anything that I’m aware of more than just the fireworks show around Fourth of July in Gering.”
The fireworks will be discharged in the Five Rocks parking lot, and seating will be available in the grandstands, surrounding grassy areas and at Kahuna Park. In car viewing will be available in the northeast parking lot.
The gates open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. The show will start approximately at 9:10 p.m. The public is advised that gates at the Gering Cemetery will be closed on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m.
The show is free, in part made possible by the generous contributions of sponsors as well as free-will donations accepted and appreciated during the show. Donations can also be made in advance on Facebook or Venmo, or by contacting Allred at 308-672-6593. Allred said about 20% of the funding for the show comes from cash donations placed in donation buckets at the show.
“It’s an expensive show, but it’s all part of it,” he said. “We try to take every opportunity to thank our sponsors because it wouldn’t happen otherwise.”