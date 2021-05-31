American Legion members host Memorial Day services

The melodic tone of “Taps” pierced the calm air at Westlawn Cemetery on the morning of May 31. The traditional bugle signal sounded following the 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard during the annual Memorial Day service.

Hosted by Post 36 and led by newly inducted commander Kent Holmes, who became post commander in September, the Memorial Day service drew dozens of people to the Westlawn Cemetery, as did services at local cemeteries across the Panhandle.

Westlawn’s service opened with the singing of the "Star Spangled Banner" followed by a prayer from local pastor and American Legionnaire Jim Smith who asked God to remind the United States and its citizens of the true reason for Memorial Day.

“May we never fail to remember the awesome cost of the freedom that we enjoy,” he said.

Following the prayer, a message from Veteran State Service Officer Levi Bennett had been planned. Bennett unfortunately fell ill, and couldn’t make the ceremony. So instead, Holmes read a few letters written by students from Gering Public Schools to soldiers and veterans, provided by US Navy retired Commander Lance Wise.