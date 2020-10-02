American Library Association spotlights banned books

“I think teenagers especially are the ones who need to read some of this stuff,” she said, adding that they can help show “the fact that you are not the only person that’s maybe gone through something like this even though everybody else seems like they’ve got it all together. I think that’s really important.”

“(Young adults) are dealing with developing their identities, exploring their issues, finding information on the experience of a friend or relative,” Caldwell Stone added. “It’s important for these books to be on a shelf in the library.”

Braddy is not far behind Preston, having read a quarter of the decade list of banned books. She said she thinks it’s actually fun to read books that are found on the list and are outside your comfort zone. She said that’s really the role of the library.

“We want to open up to a world of ideas,” she said. “I believe that is how we build empathy in ourselves and start to see how other people view the world.”