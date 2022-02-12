'American Pickers' come to Nebraska looking for antiques

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ahead of their arrival, American Pickers is looking for leads on hidden treasures and is asking anyone with large, private collections, accumulations of antiques or knows someone who would be willing to allow the pickers to look through the collection to submit their information. However, Joseph said people must understand they will be filmed.

“A lot of people when they do reach out to us, they say they do not want to be on T.V. and they don’t want their stuff to be shown – it’s private; it’s a family memory,” Joseph said. “If you have an amazing collection and you’re ready to sell and ready to let go, just know that you have to comfortable with the camera and sharing your story with us and with people watching.”

Joseph helps find locations for the pickers to visit and hopes to receive several submissions.

“Obviously, the more the better,” she said. “The search is throughout Nebraska. Wherever you are, if you have a big collection, we’re coming to you.”