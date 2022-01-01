 Skip to main content
Ancova Empowerment Project accepting nominees
SCOTTSBLUFF — Area youth have the opportunity to create original music and films. Ancova Empowerment Project is now accepting student nominations for session 6 starting Jan. 24.

AEP is a 12-week program in which students learn, create and share their music and films. Students work with professional artist-teachers in individual classes and progress towards working on teams with other students.

Dave Calkins is the director and founder of AEP and brings 30 years of experience as a musician and filmmaker to the program. Calkins started AEP in 2015 as a way to give back to the community and give underserved youth a way to express themselves and learn new skills. Other faculty members are singer/actor Lauren Newell, singer/songwriter Tim Ostdiek, actor Joey Taylor and new to the faculty in 2022 visiting faculty member, concert pianist Jacqueline Schwab, who is a featured performer on Ken Burns film soundtracks.

Anyone can nominate a young person 11-19 years old to be in the program. Students in previous sessions have successfully created original films, music, poetry, visual art, animation, and theater pieces. AEP is a non-profit organization and is free of charge.

In a press release, AEP student Abel Garcia talked about the time that he spent with AEP. “Everyone here is so lovable and kind, I don’t see them just as friends, more like family. It’s easy to get to know these guys, and feel accepted.”

For more information, please visit the Ancova Empowerment Project website https://www.ancovaep.org or call 308-672-6609.

Ancova Empowerment Project is a non-profit organization. In the 12-week program, students have positive and constructive experiences while learning how to overcome obstacles to their success.

