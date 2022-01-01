Ancova Empowerment Project accepting nominees

SCOTTSBLUFF — Area youth have the opportunity to create original music and films. Ancova Empowerment Project is now accepting student nominations for session 6 starting Jan. 24.

AEP is a 12-week program in which students learn, create and share their music and films. Students work with professional artist-teachers in individual classes and progress towards working on teams with other students.

Dave Calkins is the director and founder of AEP and brings 30 years of experience as a musician and filmmaker to the program. Calkins started AEP in 2015 as a way to give back to the community and give underserved youth a way to express themselves and learn new skills. Other faculty members are singer/actor Lauren Newell, singer/songwriter Tim Ostdiek, actor Joey Taylor and new to the faculty in 2022 visiting faculty member, concert pianist Jacqueline Schwab, who is a featured performer on Ken Burns film soundtracks.

Anyone can nominate a young person 11-19 years old to be in the program. Students in previous sessions have successfully created original films, music, poetry, visual art, animation, and theater pieces. AEP is a non-profit organization and is free of charge.