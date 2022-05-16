Animal organizations donate to Scotts Bluff County K9 program

Donations have been helping to meet the needs of Scotts Bluff County’s newest K9 team.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Osborn recently received two donations that have helped to meet some of the protection needs of K9 Frodo.

Frodo is a German Shepherd dual purpose K9, which means that he can detect drugs as well as do other tracking work like apprehending suspects, locate lost or missing people and even find evidence. Osborn and Frodo began working together in late 2021 and Osborn has been working to re-establish the K9 program, which includes getting donations and grants to meet the program’s needs.

Recently, a $1,400 donation came from a Panhandle organization aimed at helping animals. Mary Meier, a representative of the PAWS organization, based in Alliance, presented Osborn with a check on April 28 to purchase equipment for Frodo. Osborn said the donation would help with purchasing some of the last of Frodo’s immediate needs, a muzzle and a bite suit, a suit worn by another person when Frodo works with Osborn on apprehension training.

“The bite suit we have is 10-12 years old,” Osborn said, saying the new suit is better quality than the one the department has currently. “...It’ll help my dog with having a better bite and it will also help the decoys who wear the suit for me. It will make it not as rough.”

The suit itself is $1,2000. The muzzle, which is a couple of hundred dollars, will be more comfortable for Frodo. When Frodo plays while wearing an older muzzle, Osborn said, it is uncomfortable for him because it is half the size of the new muzzle and holds his mouth shut. The dog can breath better in the new muzzle.

Meyer, who has helped the organization founded by Dede DeVeny with helping rescue cats and dogs throughout Nebraska, said that PAWS’ mission is to help animals in need.

“Sometimes, we extend that helping hand to law enforcement in regards to maybe a vest or a muzzle and a bite suit in Anthony’s case,” she said. “We try not to say no to animals in need, regardless if they’re sick or healthy.”

Though the program is based in Alliance, it’s helped people, and agencies, throughout Nebraska.

A non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has recently announced a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest for Frodo. Delivery of the potentially lifesaving body armor is expected in May or June. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, according to a press release from the organization.

Frodo’s vest will be inscribed as being in memory of a Jonesboro, Arkansas, department’s K9, Gabo. Gabo died on January 16, 2020, after serving the department for seven years. Gabo made headlines after surviving a December 2018 shooting. The dog had been shot five times and his vest was credited with saving his life.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department will have regular needs, such as food and health care for Frodo. Midtown Animal Health Clinic is assisting with veterinarian care and others have donated to support the program. However, Osborn said, things such as electronic collars, leashes and other items will need replaced due to wear and tear, just a common part of police K9 work.

“My goal is that I’ll have Frodo on the road for hopefully at least seven years,” he said. “By the end of that, I want to have enough (in the K9 fund) for if I wanted to continue being a K-9 handler or someone else after me will have enough to get started.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.