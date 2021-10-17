Anne Mulholland never felt alone in her two battles with cancer

In 2008, one month before turning 40, at which age she promised her husband John Mulholland to get a physical, Anne Mulholland found “what felt like a frozen pea” in her armpit at their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Fortunately, she already had her mammogram scheduled, and when she went in to get it done, the medical professionals also did an ultrasound and set her up for a biopsy that same day.
“It wasn’t very long later, I got the call that my husband and I needed to come in and it was indeed cancer. And it was aggressive,” she said. “(It) was just stage one but it was triple-negative cancer, which is a little more unusual; it’s kind of aggressive.”
Triple-negative breast cancer signifies that the growth is not caused by the hormones that typically fuel breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. This means the hormonal therapy medicines and other medicines targeting HER2 protein that are used to fight breast cancer are ineffective.
For this reason, Mulholland’s treatments included having a lumpectomy and enduring chemo and radiation. She finished in 2009, and everything was looking good, she said. She had a few more lumps come up, but they were all benign.
“I was really passionate about surviving it. I had three little kids; that was the thing,” she said. “That was for me, I think, scarier because I didn’t want to leave my kids.”
Time passed. Her family moved to the Scottsbluff/Gering area. Her kids grew up and began having their own kids. Then, in 2020, Mulholland was struggling to recover from heatstroke — or so she thought.
“I had some unusual swelling and discoloration,” she said. “We went to the doctor, and they were convinced because of my history that it had to be breast cancer again.”
With it being amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulholland was rushed to a mammogram without her husband. Medical staff found three lumps, all were found benign after a biopsy.
Mulholland still wasn’t getting better so after taking antibiotics for an infection she did have, she got an MRI done, which found a fourth lump. This one was cancerous.
This time around, Mulholland wasn’t as worried about leaving her children, who are now grown up, but she was slightly worried about the kind of care she would receive.
“I’m a Christian, and I know where I’m going when I die, so that’s not like — you know, I don’t want to die yet … but that isn’t frightening for me, that part,” she said. “I was a little nervous because we’re in Scottsbluff. And I thought, am I going to get good care here? We have a tiny hospital.”
Turns out, she had nothing to worry about, she said.
“I had nothing but excellent care here,” she said. “Everybody was so professional and so kind.”
Mulholland ended up getting a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction to follow. She has since been cancer free.
“Dr. (Jeffrey) Holloway was my surgeon and just absolutely fantastic. Dr. (Matthew) Malamet, we are so blessed to have him in this community. He is fabulous — he did my reconstruction and (is) just a fabulous doctor, so professional,” she said. “I have nothing but good things (to say).”
Mulholland said between the professional care she received at Regional West to the support she got from the community, she felt she couldn’t have been in a better place to undergo her second bout with cancer.
“Even with COVID, the first surgery my husband couldn’t be there, and so he dropped me off and that was — I don’t know — it’s just kind of comforting to have somebody there,” she said. “But the doctors and nurses were aware that I was alone, and they were just so kind and kept checking in on me until it was (time for the procedure).
“…The community here was fabulous. I was still working at Cap and Co (Cappuccino and Company) at the time, and the team there and Angela and the customers — because everybody there knows each other — our church community, you know, it was just crazy how everybody was just so supportive and helpful.”
The most support for Mulholland, though, came from her relationship with God.
“I don’t think God — God doesn’t wish cancer on people. I think it’s a result of living in a fallen world,” she said. “But God can use it, and I can be an instrument of that to help point people to Christ to give them hope.”
That’s what she tries to do as she does her best to advocate to women to get their mammograms, do the self-examinations and see a doctor when there is even the slightest suspicion. It’s also why she is open to telling her story.
“I think a lot of good can come of it,” she said. “We get to share our testimony, and so when somebody asks, we’re pretty open about telling people because we were never alone through any of this.”