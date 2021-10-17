Anne Mulholland never felt alone in her two battles with cancer

“I had nothing but excellent care here,” she said. “Everybody was so professional and so kind.”

Mulholland ended up getting a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction to follow. She has since been cancer free.

“Dr. (Jeffrey) Holloway was my surgeon and just absolutely fantastic. Dr. (Matthew) Malamet, we are so blessed to have him in this community. He is fabulous — he did my reconstruction and (is) just a fabulous doctor, so professional,” she said. “I have nothing but good things (to say).”

Mulholland said between the professional care she received at Regional West to the support she got from the community, she felt she couldn’t have been in a better place to undergo her second bout with cancer.

“Even with COVID, the first surgery my husband couldn’t be there, and so he dropped me off and that was — I don’t know — it’s just kind of comforting to have somebody there,” she said. “But the doctors and nurses were aware that I was alone, and they were just so kind and kept checking in on me until it was (time for the procedure).