Annmarie Kirkpatrick making a weekend trip of the Monument Marathon

Kirkpatrick has been rehabbing a hamstring injury she suffered in 2020, and looks forward to hitting the course on Saturday.

“I started back training very lightly in April, I think. I definitely wanted to put my best foot forward. This is kind of like my last little test run before the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11,” she said.

With two young boys at home — 9 and 7 — Kirkpatrick said she has to take time to train whenever she can.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When they were little, they probably went thousands of miles with me in their jogging stroller. It’s gotten a bit easier. Now, they bike with me. There’s not really a schedule, but a lot of runners have a set schedule. I just take it day by day and playing around.

“Now, they’re really into sports themselves. I feel like that takes up most of my time now with all of their baseball games and soccer games and that kind of thing. I’ve always found a way to make it work. You just have to get creative,” she said.

She first ran a marathon in 2015 when she ran in the Phoenix Marathon. She said she ran it in 3 hours, 15 minutes, which she was pleased with not knowing really how to train for it. She has since honed her training regimen.