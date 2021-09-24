Annmarie Kirkpatrick making a weekend trip of the Monument Marathon

A recent family trip inspired Annmarie Kirkpatrick, of Fort Collins, Colorado, to enter the field at the Monument Marathon on Saturday.
“We recently went to Lake McConaughy this summer for the first time. I was like, ‘Wow, Nebraska is pretty cool. It has some cool stuff, so I kind of proposed the idea to my husband that we take a little weekend camping trip and have a race. He liked it, so we were doing it,” she said. “We have a camper trailer and my husband and two boys are coming with me to make a family thing out of it.”
Proximity to her home in Fort Collins made the decision easier for her, Kirkpatrick said. She’ll be one of the elite runners running in the half-marathon.
“The timing and the distance and it seemed really well organized. I thought it was cool that it is the 10-year anniversary. The qualifications to get in were tough, so I thought that was awesome. I like to have some competition. I thought it was a good field that they put together. It just seemed really enticing,” she said. “It just seemed like good timing, a fun race. I’m from Kansas, so the Midwest is like my place.”
It was also a little bit of luck that brought the marathon to Kirkpatrick’s attention.
“I got an email from (race organizers). It was one of those days where I was opening emails that maybe I wouldn’t normally open. I looked at the date and thought it looked like a good date. It was later in the fall and we could maybe like make a little trip out of it. It’s pretty close to Fort Collins, and it just seemed really fun,” she said.
Kirkpatrick has been rehabbing a hamstring injury she suffered in 2020, and looks forward to hitting the course on Saturday.
“I started back training very lightly in April, I think. I definitely wanted to put my best foot forward. This is kind of like my last little test run before the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11,” she said.
With two young boys at home — 9 and 7 — Kirkpatrick said she has to take time to train whenever she can.
“When they were little, they probably went thousands of miles with me in their jogging stroller. It’s gotten a bit easier. Now, they bike with me. There’s not really a schedule, but a lot of runners have a set schedule. I just take it day by day and playing around.
“Now, they’re really into sports themselves. I feel like that takes up most of my time now with all of their baseball games and soccer games and that kind of thing. I’ve always found a way to make it work. You just have to get creative,” she said.
She first ran a marathon in 2015 when she ran in the Phoenix Marathon. She said she ran it in 3 hours, 15 minutes, which she was pleased with not knowing really how to train for it. She has since honed her training regimen.
“I was doing tons of training (for the Phoenix Marathon). I was really training hard, putting everything out there when really it was only 40 or 50 miles a week. I just didn’t know anything about marathon running. As I got more into it, when I realized what people actually did to train for a marathon every time, I added more mileage, I got faster. It was just a learning curve — the more miles you put in the better you perform,” she said.
She said she has also had to adapt her training, taking her age into account.
“I’m 39,” she said. “Now I’m dealing with more age-related (issues), nothing major. It takes longer to recover. It’s just a whole other learning process like how to train and still recover properly. I’m not a full-time run and recover person. I have to be a little more careful probably than a true pro athlete who spends all of their time running, which is awesome. But, everybody has their own thing.”
Kirkpatrick said she is looking forward to running a race that isn’t an all road course.
“One of the benefits I think of the terrain is that I tend to want to train through races in preparation for another race. But, I get too excited. I love competing, and I’ll end up running too fast, or faster than the time I’m trying to hit. The advantage of the (Monument Marathon) course will be that it’ll keep me honest. I’ll stick with my plan and stay controlled,” she said.
Kirkpatrick said she doesn’t have any specific goal in mind for the Monument Marathon.
“I just want to have fun and do my best. Most of the time people say you want to just feel super-depleted afterward like you’ve laid it all out there. My goal would be to not feel like that exactly, but feel like I gave a good effort.