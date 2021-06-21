Annual Celtic Festival returns Saturday to Five Rocks

Scottish heritage will be on display during the fourth annual Celtic Gathering in Gering Saturday, June 26. This year’s event will be condensed into one day, which starts at 10 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

The Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering Committee, comprised of a group of volunteers from the area and Fort Collins, Colorado, organize the annual event as well as at least one other event every year, like the Robert Burns Dinner or St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl. After not being able to hold last year’s event due to the pandemic, committee leader Zac MacDonald expressed excitement about this year’s event.

“We’re doing a bit of a condensed event this year,” MacDonald said. “We’re really only one day for the general public when we’re usually almost two and half days. For the most part, we’re doing everything we can, just packing it all in on one day.”

There will be no sheep dog demonstration and this year’s events will run simultaneously, instead of concurrently.

A major component of the festival is the RenScots, who depict Scottish life in the 17th Century, MacDonald said.

“There is no group that is as accurate as the RenScots,” he said.