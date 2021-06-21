Annual Celtic Festival returns Saturday to Five Rocks

Scottish heritage will be on display during the fourth annual Celtic Gathering in Gering Saturday, June 26. This year’s event will be condensed into one day, which starts at 10 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
The Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering Committee, comprised of a group of volunteers from the area and Fort Collins, Colorado, organize the annual event as well as at least one other event every year, like the Robert Burns Dinner or St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl. After not being able to hold last year’s event due to the pandemic, committee leader Zac MacDonald expressed excitement about this year’s event.
“We’re doing a bit of a condensed event this year,” MacDonald said. “We’re really only one day for the general public when we’re usually almost two and half days. For the most part, we’re doing everything we can, just packing it all in on one day.”
There will be no sheep dog demonstration and this year’s events will run simultaneously, instead of concurrently.
A major component of the festival is the RenScots, who depict Scottish life in the 17th Century, MacDonald said.
“There is no group that is as accurate as the RenScots,” he said.
Traditionally, a Celtic Festival highlights the history of Scottish, Irish and Welsh, with Scotts Bluffs connection to the Scottish lineage because of Hiram Scott, an American trapper and pelt trader who went on expeditions around the region in the 1820s. While legend and folklore indicate that Scott died in the area, there are various versions about where it occurred. Jerry Lucas, who has researched the life and legend of Scott, will be presenting at the festival.
The festival will also offer the public access to more authentic food and beverage selections, including a beer brewed following old Scottish recipes. Joe McClellan, owner of McClellan’s Brewing Company in Fort Collins, will be serving up Irish pub-style cuisine.
“One of the things we’ve struggled with in years past was trying to get authenticity,” he said. “It makes you scratch your head when you’re getting a burrito at a Scottish and Irish festival. Because of the event being so condensed we just want to do one food vendor and just have really great food that’s more authentic.”
To protect the community who attends the event, MacDonald said they will set up booths with increased spacing to observe social distancing.
Saturday’s festival will offer various activities for everyone to enjoy from multiple music performances, activities and authentic cuisine that allow people to become immersed in the Scottish culture.
“For the kids, we will be offering a fairy hunt, shield and Celtic knot bracelet crafting,” MacDonald said. “Additionally, there will be kid’s archery through the RenScots.”
The festival will also feature live performances throughout the afternoon at the Five Rocks Amphitheater.
“I think we’re going to have one of our best music lineups to date,” he said. “We’re excited about that.
“It’s a great opportunity to listen to some live music that you wouldn’t be able to see in our area otherwise,” MacDonald said. “Obviously, we’ll have bag pipes, so if you like that sound, it’s a great thing to do.”
Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau Tourism Director Brenda Leisy said the committee partnered with Humanities Nebraska to bring in more performers.
“We utilized the Nebraska Humanities Speakers Program this year, so we have another gentleman coming from Lincoln, who will do some really fun music and storytelling,” Leisy said. “It was great to team up with Humanities Nebraska because they have so many different resources and we were able to pull a few more entertainers from Nebraska, instead of just people from Colorado.”
The group Ain’t From Here opens the performances at noon until 1 p.m. Piscin & Luch perform from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Chris Sayre performs from 3 to 4:30 p.m., The Commoners perform from 5 to 7 p.m. and The Killigans wrap up the evening from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
“Obviously, we are looking to entertain the community, but this event offers the opportunity for one to discover their own Celtic connection to the past through meeting with different clans,” MacDonald said.
The public can also enjoy a cricket presentation and whiskey tasting.
The festival started five years ago after Mark Masterton, former Scotts Bluff county commissioner, attended a festival in Colorado and wanted to offer that experience to people in the valley. Andrew Hunzeker and Brenda Leisy worked with Masterton to kick off the event in a park in Scottsbluff, before moving to the Five Rocks location.
“The thing that we knew about the Celtic Festival was we knew we didn’t have the people here to put on this festival, so we knew we were going to bring the people in,” Leisy said. “We knew that we were going to be padding tourism dollars because the only people who could do this type of gathering were all coming from out of state.”
As the committee welcomes the community back to Five Rocks for the Celtic Gathering, they hope the event is another way to celebrate the cultural diversity through interactive activities and cuisine.
“It’s something different with activities that you don’t normally get to do,” Leisy said. “If we’ve learned anything the past few years, it is that travel is all about experience and that’s what the Celtic Gathering is all about.”
Cost of admission is $5 for adults, 21 years and older. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.