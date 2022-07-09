Annual chili cook-off draws crowd despite heat

People lined up for samples chili, barbecue and salsa at the Oregon Trail Days Chili Cook-Off despite temperatures reaching triple digits at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday afternoon.

Bill Schlaepfer, chairman of the cook-off, said the amount of competition cooks increased after low numbers the previous year. Cooks could enter three chili categories, red or CASI, green and bean.

“We have 20 cooks who turned up today and 15 entries in CASI, which is the Nebraska State Chili Cook-Off Association,” Schlaepfer said. “We have 15 entries in the open bean that is sponsored by the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.”

The top five places in the bean competition receive cash prizes while the CASI winners receive bragging rights and a commemorative plaque. Schlaepfer said the top three finishers from Nebraska will qualify to enter their chili in the national championships held in Texas.

The 35th OT Days cook-off had two junior CASI entries from Scottsbluff, Abi Parker and Mia Arnold.

“We both started cooking our chili at 10,” Arnold said. “There is not a recipe for my chili, it does not stay the same.”

It was Arnold’s seventh time competing and she was coming off a recent win in the Chugwater Chili Cook-off that was held June 18.

OT Days was Parker’s first time entering a chili cook-off.

“Mine is a little bit more ‘liquidy’ than normal,” she said.

“Another division, which is the barbecue, we’re just kind of getting it started. This is the second year and entries increased to seven in that,” Schlaepfer said. “Trinidad Bean was good to sponsor that and donated $500 to the winners.”

There were only a handful of entries in the salsa division, which was judged separately at noon.

“We’re here all day anyway so we might as well do it all,” Dave Klinkhammer, of Kimball, said.

He entered in every division including showmanship which involved decorating the cooking space.

One of the larger set-ups was from Prairie Fire Chili that had five cooks that had multiple division entries.

Susan Arnold, with Prairie Fire Chili, said “We have a chili team effort here.”

Bob Ledet, from Cheyenne, has been competing in the OT Days cook-off for 34 of it’s 35 years running.

“So far, everything’s going good today, just a little warm is all,” Ledet said.

“So we invite the judges, I sent out 70 invites this year and 60 replied,” Schlaepfer said. “We pick up the chili for judging, bring it up to the judges tent and then there’s a very specific way we have to present it to the judges so that it’s a blind tasting.”

He said the cups are numbered for the judges and the cups have a ticket taped number side down that coordinates with a ticket from the submitting cook. Once judges have recorded scores, a CASI program is used to officially calculate the placings. Schlaepfer said the cups are marked with the placing, then the ticket is pulled off and winners are announced.

CASI chili cook-off winners in order: Collin Metz, Michelle Dallas, Randy Metz, Scott Harris, Dave Klinkhammer, Susan Arnold, Tim Gonzales, Robert Ledet, Steve Eich and Linda Harris.

Junior chili cook-off winners in order: Mia Arnold, Abi Parker.

Green chili cook-off winners in order: Dave Klinkhammer, Linda Harris, Michelle Dallas, Mike Dallas, Susan Arnold, Dustin Ludwick, Krystal Eich, Bert Flores, Ken Fitzgerald, Jerry Arnold.

Bean chili cook-off winners in order: Frank Ringalman, Dustin Ludwig, Mike Dallas, Dave Klinkhammer, Susan Arnold, Tim Gonzales, Michelle Dallas, James Fitzgerald, Jerry Arnold, Scott Harris.

BBQ cook-off winners in order: Dave Klinkhammer, Bob Ledet, Scott Harris, Robert Ledet, Robert Ledet, Bob Ledet, Mike Dallas.

Salsa cook-off winners in order: Dustin Ludwig, Frank Ringleman, Dave Klinkhammer.

Showmanship winners in order: Linda and Scott Harris, Prairie Fire, Klinkhammer.

People’s Choice Award winner was not available as of publication.