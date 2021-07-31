Annual fair parade is ‘awesome’

Center Avenue in Mitchell was lined with people Saturday as the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade was held.

The annual parade “is amazing and lots of fun,” Reagan Churchill said as she sat on the Tiny Toddler Town float. “It’s a cool experience to be part of.”

This year’s parade had over 40 entries, according Shane Reinpold, one of the parade organizers.

The day started with a breakfast prepared by Spring Creek Church, Reinpold said. The parade is sponsored by the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce and Mitchell Auxiliary Baseball served up lunch following the parade.

We have a lot more activity with floats this year than we have had in the past,” he added.

The parade headed north down Center Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“This is the kickoff of fair,” 2001 Mitchell graduate Marc Schaeffer said riding on his class reunion float. “Fair was always the highlight of summer.”

Scotts Bluff County Fair activities will be taking place throughout the week in Mitchell.

“The parade is the start of fair, it is also a show of community pride,” Mitchell mayor Dave Curtis said.