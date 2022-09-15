 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual Guadalupe Center dinner set for Sunday

For over 50 years, the community has celebrated an annual fiesta at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff. This year's event, complete with food and music, is Sunday, Sept. 18.

The fiesta starts at 11 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. at the Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. Ninth St. in Scottsbluff.

Originally, the dinner was organized as a fundraiser to help construct the center's building.  Activities at the center range from the annual Thanksgiving dinner to boxing events and classes.

The event has been held in some fashion every year starting in 1969. For a time, the event was a dinner, then transitioned to a fiesta with dancers and family fun. 

Eliza Rodriguez, an office manager at Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, said proceeds from the fiesta's meal tickets and silent auction help pay for the center’s expenses.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser for the Guadalupe Center in general,” Rodriguez told the Star-Herald. “That’s why we hold one annual dinner a year, just to bring in funds to pay for expenses at the Guadalupe Center.”

A highlight of the dinner is the food, with this year’s plate featuring a smothered enchilada, flour taco, rice, beans, dessert and drink.

This year, the dinner will not feature any dancers, but music will be played through the center’s speakers. There will be a small silent auction.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church parish office, 1102 12th Ave. in Scottsbluff.

“It’s just the support of the community to help us furnish the building,” Rodriguez said. “We look forward to getting this annual dinner together and (are) really looking for the support of the community because it really helps the center in general.”

The public may park at the Guadalupe Center parking lot.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

