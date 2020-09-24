Annual Guadalupe Center fiesta dinner is a go

The annual Guadalupe Center fiesta dinner will look a little different this year, taking place a few weeks later on Oct. 4 and moving to takeout and drive-thru options.
The fiesta, usually held on or around Sept. 16 in honor of Mexican Independence Day, was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. The dinner is now moving forward, but will not be as elaborate as years past.
“We usually have dancers, music, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, different activities going on throughout the afternoon,” event organizer Rachel Gonzales said.
This year, they will only be having a silent auction paired up with their traditional fiesta meal with some light music in the background while people come to pick up their food.
The meal will be carry-out with floor markings to guide people from excessive path-crossing, Gonzales said. She also said they will also provide a drive-thru option by opening the back doors to allow people to stay in their cars while a volunteer brings their meal to them if they wish. For the elderly and those without vehicles, she said they are considering a small delivery service as well.
“I know some people are still hesitant about going out when there’s large groups of people,” she said. “We are trying to make it as safe as possible, as sanitary as possible.”
The meal will also be slightly different than normal. There will be two enchiladas instead of a taco and an enchilada, along with the usual pork chili, beans, rice and dessert. Gonzales said the small menu change is because the tacos won’t fit in the to-go boxes.
Despite the changes, Gonzales hopes to see a good turnout from the community.
“We sure would like to see as many people as possible out there,” she said. “We’re trying to keep everyone as safe as we can.”
The fiesta dinner is the main fundraiser for the Guadalupe Center, a community center that plays host to many local activities and events.
The cost for the dinner is $10 a plate, and tickets are available now. To get your tickets, you can call Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 632-2845, or Rachel Gonzales at 641-4291. There will also be tickets available for purchase at the time of the dinner on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
