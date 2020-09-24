Annual Guadalupe Center fiesta dinner is a go

The annual Guadalupe Center fiesta dinner will look a little different this year, taking place a few weeks later on Oct. 4 and moving to takeout and drive-thru options.

The fiesta, usually held on or around Sept. 16 in honor of Mexican Independence Day, was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. The dinner is now moving forward, but will not be as elaborate as years past.

“We usually have dancers, music, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, different activities going on throughout the afternoon,” event organizer Rachel Gonzales said.

This year, they will only be having a silent auction paired up with their traditional fiesta meal with some light music in the background while people come to pick up their food.

The meal will be carry-out with floor markings to guide people from excessive path-crossing, Gonzales said. She also said they will also provide a drive-thru option by opening the back doors to allow people to stay in their cars while a volunteer brings their meal to them if they wish. For the elderly and those without vehicles, she said they are considering a small delivery service as well.