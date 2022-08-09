 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual junior livestock sale raises more than $430,000

080722-ssh-new-jrlvstksale-p5.jpg

Mike Nuss sits on the auction block to call the first stretch of animals at the 4-H and FFA junior livestock auction on Aug. 6. Nuss said he has auctioneered over 30 Scotts Bluff County junior livestock sales.  

 NICOLE HELDT/Star-Herald

Scotts Bluff County’s 4-H and FFA youth paraded livestock projects through the sale ring on Aug. 6 during the junior livestock sale in the livestock pavilion. The 2022 sale total was $437,350, up considerably from last year’s total of $368,725 and the 2017 total $317,339.

Buyers supporting the 4-H and FFA’ers bid on 184 cattle, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry. Participation numbers were similar to 2021, but down from 211 in 2017, according to Kate Schmer, chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Junior Livestock Committee.

Total species numbers for beef, dairy goat, poultry, rabbit and sheep were similar to 2017. Meat goat numbers were up to 27 from 20 in 2017 and swine numbers were drastically lower at 53 compared to 85 in 2017.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

