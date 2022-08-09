Annual junior livestock sale raises more than $430,000

Scotts Bluff County’s 4-H and FFA youth paraded livestock projects through the sale ring on Aug. 6 during the junior livestock sale in the livestock pavilion. The 2022 sale total was $437,350, up considerably from last year’s total of $368,725 and the 2017 total $317,339.

Buyers supporting the 4-H and FFA’ers bid on 184 cattle, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry. Participation numbers were similar to 2021, but down from 211 in 2017, according to Kate Schmer, chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Junior Livestock Committee.

Total species numbers for beef, dairy goat, poultry, rabbit and sheep were similar to 2017. Meat goat numbers were up to 27 from 20 in 2017 and swine numbers were drastically lower at 53 compared to 85 in 2017.