Annual Memorial Day Service to be held at Antelope Valley Church

The annual Memorial Day Service honoring our veterans will be held Saturday, May 28, at the Antelope Valley Church located approximately 6½ miles northeast of Oshkosh. The Memorial Service will begin at 10 a.m. with a light lunch being served following the service with a freewill donation. Seating is limited so please bring your own chair.

All work for restoration of the church has been funded by generous donations from all over the state and panhandle. It is still a work in progress, but much has been accomplished.

