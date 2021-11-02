SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present this collection of original artworks, note cards, prints and more by members of the North Platte Valley Artist Guild.

Everyone is invited to the gallery for the opening reception of the Annual North Platte Valley Artist Guild Member Show on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and wine will be served. The exhibit, sponsored by Platte Valley Companies, continues at WNAC through Nov. 28. The gallery exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

The North Platte Valley Artist Guild (NPVAG) is an organization of individuals interested in the visual arts who are looking for education, encouragement and inspiration. People are welcome to join the North Platte Valley Artist Guild with an annual fee of $20. General membership meetings are held on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at WNAC. NPVAG is also a community-minded group that offers an annual scholarship for prospective young artists.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. WNAC will be closed Nov. 25-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will also be closed Dec. 24-26 for the Christmas holiday.