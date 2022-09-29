Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns this weekend in Sidney

The fall season has arrived and with it the return of fall festivals, including one of the largest events in the Panhandle. Sidney’s Oktoberfest celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

The Sidney Oktoberfest Committee, a nonprofit, organized a variety of events for the public to enjoy throughout the weekend.

“We plan all year long and have monthly meetings,” chairman Sally Harris said. “There’s a group of about 8 to 10 consistent members who come to meetings who help us make decisions of what we’re going forward with and what we want to add.”

Several volunteers help the week of the event, with everything from setting up the tent to vendor booths.

While Oktoberfest is traditionally a Bavarian celebration, Sidney’s fest is more multicultural. Incorporating Greek, Indian and Mexican foods to Irish, Scottish and western music, the public will be able to enjoy a variety of cultures. The event also focuses more on bringing the community together and less on the ethnic meaning of the event.

“It’s not so much an ethnic celebration as it is a thanks for the harvest, our health and wealth and a good year,” Judy Harris, president of the Sidney Oktoberfest Inc. board, said. “We want people to come have fun.”

Many of the activities are free and open to the public, but Sally Harris noted that the committee works hard to keep the event affordable for the public. Due to inflation, there are some price increases at the booths. All the money raised supports next year’s Oktoberfest.

The Oktoberfest market and crafts fair open Friday at 10 a.m. at the pavilion and fairgrounds. The market will feature fresh produce, home-based businesses, novelties and more for the public to purchase. The crafts fair will take place at the fairgrounds, both indoors and outside.

The official opening ceremony and dedication will begin at noon in the Oktoberfest tent at the Cheyenne County Fair Grounds, just west of town.

Also at that time, the beer garden, ethnic foods and free entertainment will open for the community through midnight Friday. The public can enjoy a beer or non-alcoholic options, a variety of foods and local entertainment at the Oktoberfest tent.

In the evening, the public is invited to a dance party with Area 308. Area 308, a local cover band, will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight. The group performs rocks songs from the ’60s to present day.

“It is fun music and we just want people to come enjoy themselves and dance,” Sally Harris said.

A crowd favorite that will return this year is a family-friendly performance by a Denver dance troop. The group has performed various shows at Oktoberfest for the past five years.

“They performed a USO show, a Disney princess show last year. That was the first time it was really based for the kids,” Judy said. “It went over so well that I asked for another kids’ program this year and that’s where Trolls came in.”

The Trolls will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Another fan favorite returning this year is the Denver and District Pipe Band and dancers. They will perform from 8-8:45 p.m. after the Trolls show. The Irish and Scottish dancers, called Glayva, will also perform at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s events include a run, golf scramble, parade, car show, live entertainment and a Huskers football game watch party.

The day begins with the SRMC Oktoberfest Run at the Cheyenne County Community Center at 7:30 a.m. The race ends at the Oktoberfest tent at the fairgrounds. The 5K run/walk and 10K run registration is open through Sept. 30 at midnight. The late registration fee for the 5K is $40 and $45 for the 10K. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3CgPNsx.

The Oktoberfes four-person scramble golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is held at the Hillside Golf Course.

The Oktoberfest parade will also take place at 10 a.m. along Lincoln Highway in downtown Sidney. Anyone interested in entering the parade can contact Christine Radtke at 308-254-4441.

The Oktoberfest market and crafts fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After the parade and golf tournament, the public can view a variety of classic and custom vehicles at the Cruisin’ Class Car Show at Legion Park in Sidney. The car show will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entertainment, ethnic foods and cold beer and non-alcoholic beverages will again be available from noon until midnight at the Oktoberfest tent at the fairgrounds.

A horseshow pitching tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at the Legion Park Pits in downtown Sidney. Teams of two can sign-up at 12:30 p.m.

As the evening winds down, the community can cheer on the Huskers football team as they host the Indiana Hoosiers at 5:30 p.m. the game will be televised in the Oktoberfest tent.

The evening concludes with a dance as Hector Anchondo Band performs blues from 9 p.m. to midnight. This will be the band’s first appearance at Sidney’s Oktoberfest.

“He is the first place winner of the 2020 international blues challenge in Memphis and he’s the winner of the cigar box guitar award for best guitarist in 2020,” Sally Harris said. “We think it’s a feather in our cap to get him to come all this way.”

Sunday’s festivities will wrap up the 2022 Oktoberfest in the afternoon.

The crafts fair and market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the tent.

A church service will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is welcome to attend.

The horseshoe pitching event will return Sunday for a singles sanctioned event. Sign-ups open at 12:30 p.m. with competition starting at 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Legion Park pits.

Wiener dogs will take the fairgrounds over, with the dogs showing off their speed during the annual wiener dog races at 1 p.m. This crowd favorite will be held in the pavilion. People can register a wiener dog in the race by contacting Brenda Bailey, 308-250-0531. The dogs do not have to be purebreds.

The second annual flag retirement ceremony will conclude the Oktoberfest at 2 p.m. The flags will be retired during a ceremony in the arena.

“Something new for this year is we’re adding a flag retirement ceremony in the area for people to retire their old and faded flags,” Sally Harris said. “Then they burn them.”

Local veterans will be involved in the ceremony, talking about the flag, history and respect for the flags and how to treat them with honor.

“I’m hoping for nice weather,” Sally Harris said. “We just want people to come celebrate being a community and trying to welcome everybody.”

To register for any of the events or for more information about this year’s Oktoberfest, visit https://bit.ly/3SepfNY.