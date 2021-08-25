Annual walk highlights suicide prevention

ALLIANCE - The 12th annual Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Alliance PAC Commons Area. The walk will traverse the beautiful trail around Laing Lake, down to Central Park.

There’s no charge to participate in the event but pre-registration is encouraged and can be done by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5c5r8tph. Registration the day of the event will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. on the morning of the walk.

T-shirts are available for $15 and can be ordered at https://alliance-suicide-prevention-walk.itemorder.com/sale or by calling Shelmadine Print Shop, 308-761-3230. The deadline to order is Monday, Sept. 6.

All funds donated to the Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will go toward holding the annual walk as well as supporting evidence-based, suicide prevention programs in Alliance and throughout the Panhandle including Question. Persuade. Refer (QPR) and Hope Squad. These efforts are coordinated by Panhandle Public Health District.