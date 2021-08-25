Annual walk highlights suicide prevention

ALLIANCE - The 12th annual Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Alliance PAC Commons Area. The walk will traverse the beautiful trail around Laing Lake, down to Central Park.
There’s no charge to participate in the event but pre-registration is encouraged and can be done by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5c5r8tph. Registration the day of the event will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. on the morning of the walk.
T-shirts are available for $15 and can be ordered at https://alliance-suicide-prevention-walk.itemorder.com/sale or by calling Shelmadine Print Shop, 308-761-3230. The deadline to order is Monday, Sept. 6.
All funds donated to the Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will go toward holding the annual walk as well as supporting evidence-based, suicide prevention programs in Alliance and throughout the Panhandle including Question. Persuade. Refer (QPR) and Hope Squad. These efforts are coordinated by Panhandle Public Health District.
Sponsors for the walk include Alliance Chamber, Alliance Community Pharmacy, Alliance Public Schools, Alliance Tractor, Bank of the West, Carnegie Arts, City of Alliance, Grocery Kart, Keep Alliance Beautiful, Farmers State Bank, Great Western Bank, Panhandle Public Health District, Pepsi, Ron’s S&T, Snow-Redfern Foundation and Team Auto.