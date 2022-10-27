Annual Warrior Run planned for Nov. 5

The 14th annual Warrior Run will be held Nov. 5 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The event is a fundraising event to promote and support area veterans. Over 98 percent of the sponsorship and registration fees will go directly to helping veterans and military families here in the Wyobraska area.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The Little Warriors Run has been moved to first and will start at 10 a.m. The 10K race will start around 10:15 a.m. and the 5K will start about 10 minutes after that.

Packets can be picked up from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

This year’s Warrior Run will be just an in-person event this year.

Deadline for early registration is Oct. 28. The fee for both races are $30 for adults (16 & up); $15, children (9-15), Children participating in the Fun Run (8 and under) are free, before or on Oct. 29. Early registrations are guaranteed shirts, and extras will be available for sale. Online and paper registrations are available on the website, http://www.wyobraskavetshelp.org.

Sponsorships are still available to help out with the event. If you have any questions, you can contact David Wolf at warriorrunne@gmail.com or find Legacy of the Plains on Facebook and search for Warrior Run.