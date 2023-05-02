Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for another spring and summer of fun with Community Fishing Events.

Community Fishing Events provide opportunities for people of all ages who have never fished or have not fished in years to learn and enjoy the activity. Rods and reels, as well as bait and fishing instruction, will be available for free.

“Come join us at one or several of our events to learn how to fish or to bring a friend and spend time fishing,” said Larry Pape, fisheries education specialist. “Fishing is a fun, convenient activity that can provide quality time for everyone, and we are here to help you have great outdoor experiences.”

Look for the Community Fishing Events Trailer at each site. Appropriate fishing and park permits are required. All fishing regulations apply.

The following Community Fishing Events being held in the Panhandle are from 6-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The schedule is:

May 7 – Scottsbluff, Riverside Discovery Center Pond, 4-6 p.m.

June 11 – Scottsbluff, Terry’s Pit, 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Scottsbluff, Riverside Discovery Center Pond, 4-7 p.m.

Other events

May 20 – Statewide, Free Fishing and Park Entry Day

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov for more information on Family Fishing Events or to purchase fishing or park permits.