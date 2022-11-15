Anthony Mason, executive director of Riverside Discovery Center announces departure

On Friday, Nov. 11, Anthony Mason announced he would be leaving his position as executive director at Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) for personal reasons.

Mason has served as the executive director since January of 2017. He will be relocating to Florida to spend time with his family and pursue other passions. He will continue in a part-time capacity through the first quarter of 2023 or until a replacement is named.

Additionally, Alex Mason, education curator for RDC, has also resigned to be closer to family.

In a press release announcing the Masons departures, Anthony said, “Alex and I have enjoyed our time here at Riverside Discovery Center and so appreciate the entire community. I am very proud of the team at RDC, and I would ask that the community continues to show the incredible support they always have as the zoo goes into its next phase. There is a very exciting future ahead for Riverside Discovery Center.”

Going forward the board of RDC will look to fill these roles from a combination of internal applicants and through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums network.

Riverside Discovery Center has seen some transformations during the time the Masons have been in the community. Most notably the grizzly bear exhibit, addition of five chimpanzees and chimp outpost construction and recent Splash Pad improvements.

“We are grateful for the contributions the Masons made to RDC during their time here; they will be missed. We have an extremely strong team at RDC, who know their roles and will continue to take excellent care of our animals and keep up with daily operations,” RDC President Katy Gompert said. “We are committed to quickly filling our education curator and head keeper roles. We want to find the right visionary and strategic leader for the executive director position and are mindful that that may not happen overnight.”