Applicants sought for Rural Health Advisory Commission

Lincoln – The Rural Health Advisory Commission is seeking applicants for an upcoming vacant position, as well as for two vacancies coming up in the near future. These positions are: Rural Physician and Rural Consumer (both as of September) and Rural Dentist (Currently Vacant).

The Rural Health Advisory Commission is a governor-appointed commission consisting of thirteen members, including the Director of Public Health of the Division of Public Health or a designee and one other representative of the Department of Health and Human Services. The other 11 members are appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Legislature.

Applicants must live or work in a county with a population of less than 15,000 residents. To see a map of qualifying Nebraska counties, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/RH%20Advisory%20Commission/CountyPopulationUnder15K.pdf.

An application can be found at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

For more information regarding the Commission, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Rural-Health-Advisory-Commission.aspx.

