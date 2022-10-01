Applications being accepted for Carter Canyon Wildfire Disaster Relief Funds

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation set up a disaster fund specific to the Cedar Canyon wildfire on Aug. 8. This fund will be responsive to the needs of those affected by the disaster that have not been otherwise addressed by other emergency aid in the community, property insurance and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The OTCF Disaster Fund was set up as an online giving opportunity for anyone wishing to help with the Cedar Canyon Fire Disaster. To date, $14,000 has been raised.

If you or someone you know were affected by the Carter Canyon Wildfire, please complete a brief application at www.otcf.org. OCTF has a disaster relief committee that will review these applications and disburse the funds accordingly. The deadline for application is Oct. 30.

The OTCF helped local farmers who experienced the canal collapse just a few short years ago with an Irrigation Disaster Relief Fund at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, which raised over $300,000 in just a few short weeks, and later with the Covid Food Fund that helped area families who were facing food insecurities as a result of job and schools’ closings from the pandemic.

The OTCF strives to foster this collective community spirit and make a difference for those that are in need.