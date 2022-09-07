 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9

  • 0

LINCOLN – The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The ERAP funds are available to eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent, and certain utilities – including gas, water, sewage, electricity, and internet assistance. The program will continue to accept applications through Sept. 9, 2022.

Renters and landlords with tenants who are unable to make rent can apply for assistance. Funding is available for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022, but applications must be submitted by Sept. 9, 2022.

Funding is available to residents statewide. However, there are separate application processes for residents of Lancaster County, Douglas County, and residents under the Northern Ponca Tribal Housing Authority. Residents of the City of Lincoln and the City of Omaha have an additional application opportunity through their cities, as well.

People are also reading…

To learn more about the program and how to apply, please visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov or call +1-833-500-8810, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. CT.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California leans on fossil fuels during historic heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News