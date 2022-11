Community Action Health Center (CAPWN) is currently taking applications for area holiday food and gift programs.

Applications will be taken through Wednesday, Nov. 23, Monday through Friday, at CAPWN, 3350 10th St in Gering. Applicants must bring proof of all household income.

For questions, contact Carmen Trevino, 308-635-3089. You can also contact Trevino to sponsor a child or family.