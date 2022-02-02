Applications open for United Way of Western Nebraska Grants

SCOTTSBLUFF – United Way of Western Nebraska is excited to announce that grant applications are currently being accepted from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for 2022-2023 funding. Fund your good work in the community through a United Way community grant. Applications are available online at www.uwwn.org/grant. United Way work focuses on identifying the issues impacting the community in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. Services provided by the organizations must promote healthier lives, better education or financial stability, provide for and contribute primarily to human care and health needs operating and serving individuals in health, welfare, recreation, youth-guidance and/or character-building field.

Funds for the United Way of Western Nebraska grants are raised in the local community during the annual United Way fundraising campaign and through United Way special events. Agencies that apply and meet the funding criteria will be interviewed by a group of United Way volunteers that determine funding levels for each agency. Agencies seeking funding from the United Way of Western Nebraska main office will be interviewed on Thursday April 7 in Scottsbluff, Dawes County interviews for funding will be held on Wednesday, April 13 in Chadron and Box Butte County interviews will be held on Wednesday, April 20 in Alliance.