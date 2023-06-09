Volunteers and workers from the Nebraska State Arboretum gathered Friday at the Gering Community Ever Green House to work on a perennial display garden on the south side of the building.

“Our goal with the design of this space was to keep it as simple as possible because it is managed by a mostly volunteer base," said Chrissy Land, the western community forester for the Nebraska Forest Service. "We wanted to reduce the amount of soil that they need to weed as much as possible, so in the middle of the space we have our raised beds. There are 18 of them.”

The beds also feature artwork by local artists: a butterfly by Doug Hovett, a monarch butterfly and flower by Ron Keppar, and a flower with a bee hanging out of it by Roger Hill.

The new raised-beds project is funded by a grant through the statewide arboretum with a specific goal in mind.

“The goal is to capture stormwater runoff on the greenhouse in the biosoil that run along the south side of the greenhouse, and to clean it, keep it on site, and use the plants to filter out particles, and we want that water to return to the groundwater supply,” Land said.

The gathering was part of Nebraska Wildflower Week, which is dedicated to promoting indigenous plants of Nebraska.

“Wildflower Week is a weeklong celebration of Nebraska’s wildflower," sustainable landscape specialist Sarah Buckley said. "It was formalized as a holiday, and we as the statewide arboretum advocated for it to become an official holiday. So we celebrate it across the state with various events."

A big part of the celebration is the arboretum’s trip to the Panhandle, where wildflower hikes are conducted, as well as other events to promote sustainable horticulture in Nebraska.

Wildflower Week will continue on Saturday, June 10, with a sale of native Nebraskan plants at the Gering Community Ever Green House, 1210 Overland Hills Road.