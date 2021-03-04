Area ag producers seek resolution to canal issues

The main objective was to see how the repair would affect the amount of water flowing through the tunnel. At that time, the reduction in flow did not appear to be significant. During the following winter, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the system, required that additional work be done on Tunnel #2, and expanded the scope of the project to include Tunnel #1, which was far less critical. Additional ribs were placed in Tunnel #2, and a substantial number of ribs were placed in Tunnel #1, especially near its

The 2020 irrigation season wasn’t without challenges, according to GID Manager Rob Posten, who said the ribs proved to have a sizable impact on the delivery system. He explained that it did run at full capacity due to the dry, hot summer. However, that full capacity was reduced due to the turbulence created by the ribs.

The 25 percent reduction in flow is partly the result of the 18 ribs placed in Tunnel #1, within the first 80 feet of the entrance. This severely restricted water from entering the tunnel.

According to many producers, they paid a dear price in 2020 because of the changes in Tunnel #1. They say it has now become a bottleneck issue in regard to returning the water deliveries to what is needed to grow crops. They claim the problem with the Tunnel #2 collapse has been compounded by the work done on Tunnel #1.