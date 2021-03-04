Area ag producers seek resolution to canal issues

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – “It’s hard to bring a moving target to the landowners,” pretty well summarizes the situation Goshen County farmers find themselves in as the 2021 irrigation season approaches.
This comment was among many made during a lengthy discussion regarding the future of the Fort Laramie Canal during the Feb. 23 annual meeting of the Goshen Irrigation District in Torrington. The “moving target” is the unknown cost of repairing the tunnel that has brought water to more than 100,000 acres of crops in the fields of eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska for 104 years. Factors considered must include the most cost effective approach to repairing Tunnel #2, along with the longevity of any proposed fix of the system.
The problem arose the early morning of July 17, 2019, when the roof of Tunnel #2 collapsed, causing the water to back up, and breaking out the canal bank upstream. The breach, located east of the town of Fort Laramie, Wyo., caused millions of dollars in damage to the tunnel, the canal system, roads, crops and fields.
Crews immediately began repairing the canal bank with heavy earth-moving equipment. Months-long repairs eventually included injecting expanding grout to fill the void behind the wall of the tunnel as well as placing “steel ribs” to support the tunnel walls and ceiling in the most critical areas. Prior to repairs, 150 feet of dirt had to be removed from above the tunnel collapse area. The goal was to repair the tunnel and have water back in the ditch during the 2019 irrigation season. Water was turned back in by mid-September to complete the irrigation season, but by then, it was too late for most crops.
The main objective was to see how the repair would affect the amount of water flowing through the tunnel. At that time, the reduction in flow did not appear to be significant. During the following winter, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the system, required that additional work be done on Tunnel #2, and expanded the scope of the project to include Tunnel #1, which was far less critical. Additional ribs were placed in Tunnel #2, and a substantial number of ribs were placed in Tunnel #1, especially near its
The 2020 irrigation season wasn’t without challenges, according to GID Manager Rob Posten, who said the ribs proved to have a sizable impact on the delivery system. He explained that it did run at full capacity due to the dry, hot summer. However, that full capacity was reduced due to the turbulence created by the ribs.
The 25 percent reduction in flow is partly the result of the 18 ribs placed in Tunnel #1, within the first 80 feet of the entrance. This severely restricted water from entering the tunnel.
According to many producers, they paid a dear price in 2020 because of the changes in Tunnel #1. They say it has now become a bottleneck issue in regard to returning the water deliveries to what is needed to grow crops. They claim the problem with the Tunnel #2 collapse has been compounded by the work done on Tunnel #1.
When the Bureau of Reclamation was made aware of the problem, it denied the request that some, if not all, of the ribs be removed for the 2021 irrigation season. The GID Board of Commissioners worked along with the Gering Fort Laramie Irrigation District on ways to increase water flows. However, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation determined that the ribs could not be modified without a permanent fix due to structural concerns.
After much deliberation, steel sheets will be welded where several ribs are in sequence, reducing the turbulence that reduces the water flow. It is hoped that this will result in an addition 100-150 cfs increase in water flow. The Bureau of Reclamation has stated that the ribs can be removed after the tunnel is repaired.
According to some local producers, this problem, created by the Bureau of Reclamation, extends beyond having the amount of water needed to grow a crop. The Risk Management Agency, which administers Federal Crop Insurance, has indicated that if 75 percent of a water supply is available, crop insurance coverage will be reduced by 25 percent.
One of the options offered during the annual GID meeting could result in the long-term fix needed to restore the irrigation water flow.
GID has looked at two long-term options since the collapse, along with the Gering Fort Laramie Irrigation District. One option is to inject chemical grouting into the ceiling of the tunnels to stabilize the surrounding sand by turning it into a form of concrete. This process comes with no guarantee, although a spokesman for the company stated that some work has been done in California and Colorado, but he did not explain the size of those projects. Local producers believe that information is vital when considering the 2,100 foot length of Tunnel #2. The company rep speculated that the grouting process could add 75 years to the life of the tunnel, with annual maintenance. He added that there was no guarantee that the option would actually last that long.
A temporary fix would include attaching 14 gauge metal sheets to the existing ribs as a means of eliminating turbulence between the ribs, thus improving the water flow. This option is currently underway for the 2021 season, and is not considered long term.
Another factor is the concrete in the original tunnel was not reinforced with re-bar when it was built. Without re-bar, there would always be the risk of sections of the roof collapsing onto the tunnel floor.
The permeation, the preferred alternative, was agreed upon by both irrigation districts. A FEMA grant of $23 million has been applied for, however approval or rejection will not be known until August or September 2021. This project includes the permanent grouting of both tunnels.
Dirt removed from above the tunnel collapse area to facilitate repairs will have be placed back in the hole created by the process. The cost of this project is estimated to be less than $1 million, based on preliminary engineering reports. It is not included in the FEMA request.
The FEMA grant application has been reviewed by the state, but there are no guarantees because it is a national program. The districts believe it is the best option because of the 75 percent forgiveness component. Because the grant only allowed for one option to be submitted, the GID, along with GFLID, agreed to move ahead with the tunnel grouting option the fall of 2020, as well as to reaffirm the decision in November of 2021 as they proceeded to apply for the grant.
A second option, digging a new canal, was presented at a landowner informational meeting in 2020. No formal vote was taken, as votes are based on acres, not on landowners. However, landowners did express interest in looking into this option. Representatives from two Wyoming earthwork construction companies answered questions, and offered an estimated cost of $15 million to do just one new canal. Following the meeting, both boards discussed the repair options, and voted in favor of the permeation grouting option.
There was never a full analysis of this project cost, federal environmental requirements and a timeline for completion of the project. The cost of opening the ditch would only address issues with Tunnel #2, not both. Tunnel #1 would still need to be permanently repaired through the grouting process in addition to a canal construction process.
The GID has hired a local engineering firm to determine the amount of dirt to be excavated and present a cost analysis. That report will also come due in August-September 2021. The fate of this option lies with the Bureau of Reclamation. It will require extensive environmental assessment which can be expensive and time consuming.
Other hurdles in the process include the historic trails, as well as several oil pipelines, that run across the top of the tunnels, in addition to the geography and soil conditions at the tunnel location. Issues such as erosion, canal sloping and flooding of the system also require further analysis.
Following the meeting, one producer said that unless the Bureau of Reclamation waives some rules or shortens the process, the open ditch may be a non-starter.
Irrigaters are already running out of time, he said, explaining that an open ditch would be there forever, just like the present canal system. The grouting option is expected to be completed within 1-2 years at most, and its life expectancy is questionable. However, without cooperation from the Bureau of Reclamation, the open ditch could be a non-starter.
The sentiment of many landowners is “Why risk a repeat disaster of a tunnel collapse in the next 75 years, when it can be fixed now once and for all the first time? Right now there are options available but no readily available solutions,” he said.
Overshadowing the entire issue is funding. Either proposal comes with a hefty price tag. Both districts have pursued federal and state grants to alleviate the burden of the project solely on landowners.