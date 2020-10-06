Area churches form nonprofit pregnancy center

Ceplecha said she grew up in a high school class that had the highest pregnancy rate. The experience of caring for and helping many friends in that situation inspired her to become a birth doula, making the pregnancy center a perfect fit for her. A doula is a person who provides emotional and physical support to you during your pregnancy and childbirth.

“Babies and birth and pregnancy has been a passion of mine for years,” she said. “So, I jumped on board.”

Gabby Barrett from Mitchell Berean Church said she had actually wanted to start a center herself. When she heard about Options Pregnancy Center, she managed to get Stobel’s email and reached out to get on the team. Barrett was 16 when she got pregnant with her son, so she knew what it was like to be in that situation. It's why she became an ultrasound technician.

“I just want to be able to be there for women who are scared and alone,” she said with emotion in her voice. “I get to do that every day. I get called in, and I get to just love on these women…and show them who Jesus is and there’s hope, and you’re not alone.”