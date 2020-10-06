Area churches form nonprofit pregnancy center

Pastor Gary Ashley, of Calvary Memorial Church, went jogging one morning and realized there wasn’t really a place in the community for women with unplanned pregnancies to go. He talked to his assistant Megan Stobel and they began looking into options.
“He just thought there was a need in the community and there wasn’t a service available,” Stobel said. “So I thought it would be a good thing to start a pregnancy center.”
That conversation eventually birthed Options Pregnancy Center. They got the center 501c3 certified as a nonprofit organization and then recruited members for their board. The board now contains 14 members, representing seven different area churches.
Stobel called up both Lisa Downey from Berean Bible Church and Nicki Ceplecha from The Rock Church to see if they’d be interested. Downey said she feels for women who are in unplanned pregnancies and wanted to help in whatever way she could.
“I have a heart for women who are in that situation, because I think so many of their decisions are not their own. They’re made because they feel like they might be trapped,” she said. “We want women to be able to make an informed decision … and to be able to make a decision based out of knowledge and the care that we can provide for them rather than one out of fear, or out of not knowing their different choices.”
Ceplecha said she grew up in a high school class that had the highest pregnancy rate. The experience of caring for and helping many friends in that situation inspired her to become a birth doula, making the pregnancy center a perfect fit for her. A doula is a person who provides emotional and physical support to you during your pregnancy and childbirth.
“Babies and birth and pregnancy has been a passion of mine for years,” she said. “So, I jumped on board.”
Gabby Barrett from Mitchell Berean Church said she had actually wanted to start a center herself. When she heard about Options Pregnancy Center, she managed to get Stobel’s email and reached out to get on the team. Barrett was 16 when she got pregnant with her son, so she knew what it was like to be in that situation. It's why she became an ultrasound technician.
“I just want to be able to be there for women who are scared and alone,” she said with emotion in her voice. “I get to do that every day. I get called in, and I get to just love on these women…and show them who Jesus is and there’s hope, and you’re not alone.”
Downey said that’s exactly what the center is all about—providing hope. The board members said the center’s goal is to educate, empower and encourage women in their pregnancies, primarily those whose were unplanned, and provide them with the support they need. All their services will be free and confidential.
Barrett said some of the first things they’ll offer include free pregnancy tests and free ultrasounds up to 12 weeks. Downey said they are hoping to add education and mentoring for young moms and families down the road.
“I think there’s a difference in what our vision is over the future compared to what it is right now,” she said. “Overall, our goal is to give women who are in unplanned pregnancies options. That’s why we are called Options, that they know there are options to give their baby life.”
Stobel, who is in her fifth pregnancy, said even though one might now consider her an expert in being pregnant, it’s still not easy.
“It’s hard; it’s overwhelming, even though I have a support system, and I know what I’m doing. So, just imagining not having a support system and not having a clue what’s going on would be so overwhelming,” she said. “So we’re hopefully here to provide resources and the help and the love that people need who are facing an unplanned pregnancy.”
While the center is still in its planning stages before opening, the board has found a building to host the center and is working on hiring a director. Aside from that, they are working on fundraising. Their main fundraiser is handing out baby bottles to congregations at different churches and asking them to fill it up with change. They plan to be at WestWay Christian Church on Oct. 11 and The Rock Church on Oct. 18.
“Just being able to reach even one woman will be just a blessing,” Ceplecha said. “So, I’m just excited that we’ll have the facility to do that.”
Options Pregnancy Center does not currently have an opening date and is looking for applicants for its executive director. They are also accepting donations. If you are interested in applying for the position, want to make a donation or want to learn more about the center, visit opcnebraska.org.
