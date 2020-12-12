Area churches share how they plan to celebrate Christmas during a pandemic

Last spring, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, almost every Easter church service had been moved to some kind of virtual format. This December, things are looking pretty similar for Christmas services and celebrations. The difference is, churches are now prepared.
Local church leaders have come up with various ways to rethink the way they will do Christmas this year. From virtual caroling to grab and go meals, area faith communities are mixing new and old traditions for this unique holiday season.
Of course, many places of worship will be holding some kind of Christmas service — some the weekend before Christmas and some Christmas Eve; some entirely online, some in person.
Churches who will hold in person Christmas Eve services include First Baptist Church, Calvary Memorial and Mitchell Berean, all of which will also be live streamed for those staying at home. Mitchell Berean will be focusing on the theme, Prince of Peace, reminding people about peace during this difficult time.
“We’re focusing on the peace that God brings to our lives and to the world,”Pastor Jon Simpson said. “Try to remind people of that this year. It’s been a tough year.”
Some churches opted to hold their Christmas services on Dec. 20, the Sunday before Christmas. These include Bible Baptist Church and Northfield Church. Northfield’s pastor Kiley Callaway said its service will be a Christmas musical production, which will also be filmed.
Pastor Tyson Lambertson said The Rock Church decided to have a family worship Christmas service on Dec. 20, and a special meeting on Dec. 24 to pray over individual families and receive communion.
United Methodist Church will be hosting an entirely online Christmas Eve service, but parishioners will be able to pick up gift bags at the church to help make the service special. The bags include communion elements, a candle, an ornament, candy canes and fun items for children.
“People will be with their immediate families in the safety of their own homes as we share together this joyous celebration of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” Pastor Craig Collins said.
Some churches have fun traditions for which church leaders had to find ways to adapt to make them safe amid a pandemic. Zion Evangelical Church held its normal cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 12, but made sure to keep tables spaced out and provided gloves and hand sanitizer. Bible Baptist Church adapted its usual caroling at the nursing homes to caroling around the neighborhood.
Gering United Methodist Church will have its children and youth perform a Living Nativity held outside. When it’s over, all those in attendance will receive a glowstick and sing a verse of Silent Night.
Harvest Valley Church is still figuring out details in how they will host its annual Christmas dinner it holds on Christmas Day. Pastor Curt Holzworth said they typically serve 800-900 people that day. Zion Evangelical is also still deciding if they can make a virtual appearance in the nursing homes with its AWANA group singing Christmas carols.
United Methodist Men are also continuing their tradition of putting together food baskets and delivering them to families in need, based off names they receive from CAPWN and Veteran’s Upward Bound. They are hoping to deliver baskets to around 70 families on Dec. 17. Anyone can contribute to the fund by marking their donation “UMM Food Baskets” and sending it to the church.
St. Agnes Catholic Church will still hold its annual Christmas Sharing Program through the Valley Christian Neighbors in Need outreach but will follow COVID-19 safety protocols in the packing of the food baskets and toys and during the drive-thru event at the St. Agnes Catholic School gym.
These are just a few of the local churches and their plans to celebrate Christmas. While it looks a bit different this year, as everything has in 2020, Lambertson of The Rock Church said it’s important to remember why we celebrate Christmas in the first place.
“He’s the reason for the season,” he said.
