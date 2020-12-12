Area churches share how they plan to celebrate Christmas

Last spring, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, almost every Easter church service had been moved to some kind of virtual format. This December, things are looking pretty similar for Christmas services and celebrations. The difference is, churches are now prepared.

Local church leaders have come up with various ways to rethink the way they will do Christmas this year. From virtual caroling to grab and go meals, area faith communities are mixing new and old traditions for this unique holiday season.

Of course, many places of worship will be holding some kind of Christmas service — some the weekend before Christmas and some Christmas Eve; some entirely online, some in person.

Churches who will hold in person Christmas Eve services include First Baptist Church, Calvary Memorial and Mitchell Berean, all of which will also be live streamed for those staying at home. Mitchell Berean will be focusing on the theme, Prince of Peace, reminding people about peace during this difficult time.

“We’re focusing on the peace that God brings to our lives and to the world,”Pastor Jon Simpson said. “Try to remind people of that this year. It’s been a tough year.”