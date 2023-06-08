Two events Saturday will bring fun family activities to the Scottsbluff-Gering area at Western Nebraska Regional Airport and the Gering Civic Plaza.

The second annual Gering Merchants Summer Bash will take place in the Gering Civic Center plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to the public. The family friendly event will have an array of different things to do for everyone.

There will be games and prizes, and the Gering police and fire departments will bring equipment that children can check it out. Entertainment will perform throughout the day as well, including Los Guadalupanos and a mariachi band.

Food trucks will be present as well. There will be seating available, but it is recommended to bring your own seating in case provided seating fills up.

In addition to the summer event, Gering Merchants will be hosting an Oktoberfest event in the fall, according to president ReNae Garton.

The second event will be a fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day at Western Nebraska Regional Airport. Both events are hosted by EAA Chapter 608.

The event aims to spur interest in aviation among people of all ages and will include displays and exhibits dedicated to aviation. Kiwanis will be serving breakfast at the event, with the first 200 people eating for free.

Local pilots and other organizations will have airplanes on display from 7 a.m. to noon. Children ages 8-17 can sign up for free flights at youngeaglesday.org. The event will go as long as needed to accommodate all of the “Young Eagles” flights.