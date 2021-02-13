Area ice fisherman having an 'ice time'

It’s seven degrees below zero, the wind whips the snow into little needles slicing sideways on skin. Yet, there were anglers on the frozen surface of Winter’s Creek Lake Friday.
Rusty Gulbranson and his 8-year old daughter Jade, trudged out onto the snow-covered lake and 10-inch ice to enjoy some Friday fishing, hoping to catch walleye or perch.
Gulbranson, who grew up in Chadron, said he started fishing around junior high, going out to the ice with friends. Now, he is bringing the tradition to his family.
“Fish taste the best fresh off the ice,” Gulbranson said. "It's fun to be out here. We're warm in the tent. It's a good time."
“The hardest part is the walk out and the walk back,” he said, laughing.
While ice-fishing in the Panhandle is a popular wintertime sport, the mild temperatures in December, sometimes spiking into the 50s and 60s, caused a lot of variation in ice thickness.
Sean McKeehan, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officer, said in a recent press release that people should be careful no matter what lake they are fishing.
“While some lakes have no ice or a very thin covering, others have enough to support an ATV,” McKeehan said. “With so much variation – sometimes upon the same body of water – it’s extremely important for anglers to check ice frequently as they walk onto it.”
The Whitney Dock Club postponed its annual fishing tournament at Whitney Lake from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23 because of open water and poor ice conditions.
Cody Mashek said he’s gotten out to the ice the past six weeks while there’s been ice, although he said Friday was definitely the coldest day yet.
“I was having some second thoughts on the way out. It said negative seven at the truck but it feels colder,” he said.
The 39-year-old man said he was introduced said he was introduced to the sport by his father, who will often join Mashek on the ice. What keeps him coming back is the adventure.
“You never know what you’ll catch,” he said.