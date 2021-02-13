Area ice fisherman having an 'ice time'

It’s seven degrees below zero, the wind whips the snow into little needles slicing sideways on skin. Yet, there were anglers on the frozen surface of Winter’s Creek Lake Friday.

Rusty Gulbranson and his 8-year old daughter Jade, trudged out onto the snow-covered lake and 10-inch ice to enjoy some Friday fishing, hoping to catch walleye or perch.

Gulbranson, who grew up in Chadron, said he started fishing around junior high, going out to the ice with friends. Now, he is bringing the tradition to his family.

“Fish taste the best fresh off the ice,” Gulbranson said. "It's fun to be out here. We're warm in the tent. It's a good time."

“The hardest part is the walk out and the walk back,” he said, laughing.

While ice-fishing in the Panhandle is a popular wintertime sport, the mild temperatures in December, sometimes spiking into the 50s and 60s, caused a lot of variation in ice thickness.

Sean McKeehan, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officer, said in a recent press release that people should be careful no matter what lake they are fishing.