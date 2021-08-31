 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Labor Day closures announced
0 comments

Area Labor Day closures announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

In observance of Labor Day the City of Alliance facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday Sept. 7.

The City Landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6 and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Public Transit will not be available Sunday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 6. Services will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News