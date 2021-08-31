Area Labor Day closures announced

The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

In observance of Labor Day the City of Alliance facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday Sept. 7.

The City Landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6 and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Public Transit will not be available Sunday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 6. Services will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for more information.