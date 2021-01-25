Area officials hope to see tourism rebound in 2021

Both Niedan-Streeks and Lehl said lodging taxes were down about 40% compared to collections in 2019.

Niedan-Streeks said while that isn’t exactly good news, it’s better than the state of tourism elsewhere.

"Some of our colleagues statewide, I mean, were recording as much as 70% and 80% decreases in lodging tax collections for the year,” Niedan-Streeks said. “Despite the fact that COVID was extremely detrimental to our tourism industry, we were able to orchestrate some events that were outdoor-related events, and were able to sustain less of a decrease in lodging tax collections and overnight stays than what we had originally anticipated.”

The state is experiencing losses of the same magnitude.

John Ricks, executive director of Nebraska Tourism, while in the business for decades, has directed Nebraska Tourism for nearly five years. Nothing could prepare him for 2020.

“The impacts were devastating and immediate,” he said. “People stopped traveling.”

He said the industry, the third largest in the state, saw a loss of nearly $2 million from 2019 to 2020. The state had back to back record-breaking numbers in 2018 and 2019 culminating in about $6 million in lodging taxes last year.