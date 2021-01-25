Area officials hope to see tourism rebound in 2021

The tourism industry worldwide saw the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic, when travel shut down as people stayed home to prevent the spread. While the industry — which is vital to the Panhandle — saw significant declines, it could have been much worse, tourism officials said.
Starr Lehl, the economic development director for the City of Scottsbluff, said COVID-19 was “devastating for the travel industry,” hitting restaurants, attractions and hotels hard.
“We’re in a good position, being a little more spread out a little farther away, that hopefully, we’ll be on people’s destination list next year,” Lehl said.
City of Gering’s Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks said tourism ranks second, just behind agriculture, in the region’s economy.
“We are a high visitation area not only county, but regionally, in the western part of the state,” she said. "Tourism is big business, always has been big business in Gering and in Scotts Bluff County.”
She said there were “glimmers of hope” despite 2020, including the Old West Balloon Fest and hosting the Girls State Golf Championships in October. She said many of the people came from the Front Range of Colorado, who often visited for the first time during the solar eclipse in 2017, and continue returning.
Both Niedan-Streeks and Lehl said lodging taxes were down about 40% compared to collections in 2019.
Niedan-Streeks said while that isn’t exactly good news, it’s better than the state of tourism elsewhere.
"Some of our colleagues statewide, I mean, were recording as much as 70% and 80% decreases in lodging tax collections for the year,” Niedan-Streeks said. “Despite the fact that COVID was extremely detrimental to our tourism industry, we were able to orchestrate some events that were outdoor-related events, and were able to sustain less of a decrease in lodging tax collections and overnight stays than what we had originally anticipated.”
The state is experiencing losses of the same magnitude.
John Ricks, executive director of Nebraska Tourism, while in the business for decades, has directed Nebraska Tourism for nearly five years. Nothing could prepare him for 2020.
“The impacts were devastating and immediate,” he said. “People stopped traveling.”
He said the industry, the third largest in the state, saw a loss of nearly $2 million from 2019 to 2020. The state had back to back record-breaking numbers in 2018 and 2019 culminating in about $6 million in lodging taxes last year.
“Generally, our lodging taxes are running around 40-45% down year-over-year. And in terms of a number, that’s about $1.8 million lost,” Ricks said.
He said the agency is in a holding pattern, waiting, until the end of the pandemic.
“With the vaccine, some people are feeling light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s simply not showing up in our numbers yet at all,” Ricks said.
He said a record number of people visited the website and they saw some gains in outdoor attractions, as people looked “to get outside away from people.”
Ricks said another silver lining was the coronavirus made tourism tangible.
“People never realized how life changing that not being able to go out for dinner, or to visit their favorite annual event, attraction, brew pub, winery, concert, museums, sporting events, symphony performance, and on and on,” Ricks said. “People really didn’t know how significant not being able to do that was and how deeply knitted into their existence tourism really is.
Niedan-Streeks said she was grateful the area wasn’t hit too hard, saying there’s plans as vaccination becomes more prevalent.
“We’re hopeful that the fact that we weren’t hit quite as hard and that our comeback, our bounce back will also be quicker,” she said.