Area residents praise availability of vaccinations

Locals who have received the COVID-19 vaccination praised the efforts of those providing the injections, and have primarily reported limited to no side effects.
The most common complaint has been soreness at the injection point. Some reports have indicated moderate fever and flu-like symptoms, but those seem to subside within a few hours to a day or two.
Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle said he has been impressed with the local organizations offering the vaccinations.
“I think the Panhandle Public Health District, Scotts Bluff County Health and Regional West with the way they have all their clinics set up with either the drive-up or the walk-ins, I think they’re doing an amazing job getting a lot of people through,” Schingle said. “It’s my understanding there’s been no waste of the vaccine, so that’s excellent. All those folks deserve a big round of applause because they’re working really hard to make sure this is going well.”
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer has seen good response from his staff.
“There are 38 of us on the police department side, and 30 of us are going through the process, and a lot of those have already been done,” Spencer said. “Scotts Bluff Health and Panhandle Public Health District have done an amazing job getting this vaccine distributed.”
He praised the number of volunteers and staff who have worked to make the vaccinations available already.
Spencer said he was excited to get the vaccination.
“I see this as our only way out of this,” he said. “I absolutely see some people’s concern about the early use authorization and the unknowns, but I’m really confident in the science and have done quite a little reading. A lot because I’m asking the men and women of the police department to consider this. Even though I’m asking them to consider it, I’m also mindful of some of their reservations, so I’ve honored that and respect that as well.”
Spencer said there were a variety of reactions among his officers, but he didn’t have any of his own.
“What I did have was anxiety because I was waiting to get sick because everybody told me I was going to,” he said. “But I never did. ...
“Those who did have symptoms, they said they started anywhere from 12 to 24 hours after the shot and were over it within 36 hours, so it’s very temporary. I hope that doesn’t discourage anybody from getting a second shot because I think this is very necessary.”
Kiley Callaway, lead pastor at Northfield Church in Gering, has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccination and will receive the second dose later this month. He said he didn’t feel the needle at the time of the injection, joking with his wife wondering if he had even received the shot.
“About 12 hours later, I knew that they had because there was pain at the injection site,” Callaway said. “For two days, I ran a fever of about 100.4, but nothing that would knock you out. But, I have had COVID back in October, and some of the reports are saying if you have had COVID you may experience some of those side effects.”
Callaway said he chose to get the vaccination because in his role as pastor, he conducts hospital and long-term care facility visits. He recommends each individual consult with their physician and make their own decision about the vaccination.
Leslie Cook, director of health services at Wel-Life of Scottsbluff, said the Pfizer vaccine was made available to staff, residents and their essential care givers at the facility. Many, including Cook, have received both doses of the vaccine. Others who chose the vaccination will receive their second dose later this month. Through the federal vaccination program, the vaccinations were administered at Wel-Life by staff from Walgreens,
Cook said she had a bit of soreness at the injection site right away from each injection, but the soreness was gone the next day. Other staff and residents have reported anything from no complaints to minor body aches. Cook said one staff member reported a general feeling of not feeling well for a day or so.
“It’s really just a roll of the dice as far as what kind of side effect you might have,” Cook said.
Reports from the pharmacists to residents at Wel-Life were that the vaccine was brought forward quickly due to funds being made available quickly during the pandemic, as well as the fact that the coronavirus strain had already been being studied before the pandemic.
“A lot of the ground work was already there,” Cook said.
Schingle said he felt no ill effects from the first dose of the vaccination, just a bit of tenderness. On the second dose, Schingle said he felt body aches and was more tired than he expected.
“I assumed the vaccine was definitely working because my body was trying to figure out what it’s trying to fight off,” he said. “But that was about the worst of it. That lasted a few hours, then I was fine after that.”
Some firefighters who received the vaccination reported mild headaches or aches and chills from the first injection, and the same symptoms, but a little more extreme on the second injection. Schingle said the symptoms were similar to other vaccines.
“Overall, very short term,” Schingle said. “A few hours, and they were fine.”
Four Scottsbluff firefighters have had COVID, and Schingle said they experienced similar symptoms to his or none at all.
Similar results were reported from the police department. Some officers who had the virus had no reaction to the shots and some did. Some officers who haven’t had the virus had reactions to the shots, and some didn’t.
Spencer said he is hopeful as more people receive the vaccination, some semblance of normal will return.
“I’d really like to see us have a summer that’s as close to normal as we can have,” he said. “People get out and socialize, and we can get back to having some of our events, like Coffee with a Cop and National Night Out, and see each other, not through a computer screen or hear each other through a phone call. In person.”