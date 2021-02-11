Area residents praise availability of vaccinations

He praised the number of volunteers and staff who have worked to make the vaccinations available already.

Spencer said he was excited to get the vaccination.

“I see this as our only way out of this,” he said. “I absolutely see some people’s concern about the early use authorization and the unknowns, but I’m really confident in the science and have done quite a little reading. A lot because I’m asking the men and women of the police department to consider this. Even though I’m asking them to consider it, I’m also mindful of some of their reservations, so I’ve honored that and respect that as well.”

Spencer said there were a variety of reactions among his officers, but he didn’t have any of his own.

“What I did have was anxiety because I was waiting to get sick because everybody told me I was going to,” he said. “But I never did. ...

“Those who did have symptoms, they said they started anywhere from 12 to 24 hours after the shot and were over it within 36 hours, so it’s very temporary. I hope that doesn’t discourage anybody from getting a second shot because I think this is very necessary.”