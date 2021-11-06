Area runners take part in the Warrior Run

Breakout box:
Helping those who served
The Warrior Run proceeds go to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization. The organization offers emergency help to veterans. Veterans and their families can request help at wyobraskavetshelp@gmail.com.
Taking part in the Warrior Run
By NICOLE HELDT & JEFF VAN PATTEN
Star-Herald
The 5K and 10K runs that benefit local veterans began from Legacy of the Plains Museum at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 with the Little Warriors Run starting at 11 a.m.
“The 10K goes all the way to U Street, the Gering pathway and almost goes all the way down to Country Club Road,” Dave Wolf said. “It’s absolutely gorgeous, especially in the morning.”
This year’s race had over 85 runners.
“There are lots of veterans that take part. There’s lots of families of veterans or active military people that take part,” Wolf said. ”It’s almost the last couple races all runners can get in before winter sets in.”
Caralee Turnidge and her family were among the many runners Saturday morning. “I have ran this race since 2019, it’s for a great cause and I’m very patriotic,” Turnidge said.
“I want to be able to give back and contribute to those who need assistance, my family is military,” Ramona Laws a race participant said.
The proceeds from the Warrior Run goes to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization, which helps local veterans in an emergency.
Wolf, who is also involved with the Veterans and Military Families Organization, said some of the emergencies they help with are veterans who are about to have their electricity or gas service shut off. They also help veterans who are about to be evicted from their homes, or don’t have food.
“A lot of the social programs and networks that are here don’t happen immediately, so they’re, falling through some cracks,” Wolf said. “Our organization was set up to be the buffer for those cracks. ... We can literally help within minutes of getting the application. It has to be an emergency.”
Some of the emergencies they help with are food, utilities, medical, child care, rent and emergency travel. They also help with other emergency expenses.
Assistance is offered to veterans and active duty military including National Guard members and their families. For help, contact the organization at wyobraskavetshelp@gmail.com.
Now in its 13th year, the race was started by Brad Van Pelt who wanted to do a fundraiser to benefit Wounded Warriors, Wolf said.