Area Shop with A Cop programs will see changes, but gift-giving continues

Another Christmas tradition will adapt as people try to make needed changes due to the pandemic.
Each year, the Gering Police Department heads up the annual Shop with A Cop event. Gering officer Justin Brunz coordinates the event, which brings together law enforcement from departments throughout Scotts Bluff County to shop with area youth for gifts for their family.
However, this year, Shop with A Cop canceled its in-person shopping event. Brunz said that with the size of the venue and other logistics involving holding the event, it was decided that the in-person event couldn’t be held and comply with directed health measures or guidance on avoiding large gatherings.
“We are looking at doing something different,” he said, saying that logistics are still being finalized. “We are hoping to get lists from the kids and deliver those gifts to their homes.”
Some of the youth who are involved with the program really look forward to the Shop with A Cop activity each year. Officers do as well, Brunz said.
“Everyone was pretty disappointed,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for the officers and the kids. More important than shopping is the connection with the kids and letting them know that we (police officers) are human beings also.”
The Sidney Police Department reports on its Facebook page that it has adapted its program similarly to how Gering plans to adapt the Scotts Bluff County program, gathering wish lists from children and officers will shop, wrap and deliver gifts to the children and their families. The department is also hoping to gather enough funds to provide a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. A special guest is planned to join in helping with deliveries.
In Morrill, Chief Jay Muller said that the department has adapted the program to give 15 children $100 gift cards that they will be able to use.
Each of the Shop with A Cop programs relies on donations to help with the programs. Donations to the Gering program can be made at any local police or sheriff’s agency in the county and an account is also available at Platte Valley Bank. Contact the Sidney and Morrill departments for more on donating.
Officer Derek Bauer, who heads the Shop with a Cop program in Chadron, said the department will make adjustments this year, foregoing the usual activities where children get to enjoy a ride in a police car and other activities.
“We are still trying to do what we can,” he said. “There are more people who need help this year, and fewer people are able to donate because of the pandemic.”
This year, families will be invited to bring their children to the store planned for the activity and will shop with their children. Chadron Police officers will be stationed throughout the store, interacting with the children and their families. Officers will meet the children and their families at the check-out stand to pay for their gifts and do some photo opps for interested children and families.
“We will interact with the kiddos as much as we can while they are shopping,” he said, noting that officers will try to social distance, but make the event enjoyable for the youth.
Teenagers in the program are given a gift card, which has been done for some time, Bauer said.
The Chadron Police Department has been fundraising since November for its programs. Donations can be brought in to the Chadron Police Department or mailed to 125 Main St. Chadron NE 69337. An account is also available at the First National Bank of Omaha in Chadron.
Donations are accepted year-round for all of the programs. Reach out to your local police department to see if it has a similar program for more details.
