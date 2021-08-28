Areas of Kimball to see impacts due to water project

KIMBALL ­­— Beginning on Monday, Aug. 30, crews from Hennings Construction will begin working on the water loop project to make improvements to the fresh water supply system.

This work will be in the area of Burg Street, Cedar Street And Locust Street between Third Street And Fifth Street. Work will last approximately one month until the end of September.

During this time, streets may be closed down to one lane, however, no full closures are expected.

Intermittent water shut-offs may occur but we will notify residents in advance as allowed.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, water will be shut off to residents on Burg Street between Third and Fifth Street. Exact times will be determined as the project progresses. Notifications will also be left on doors as well as crews knocking on doors to advise residents of any interruptions in service.

Please be aware that chlorination for disinfection will be used as needed as they work on the water lines. It may cause a slight chlorine residual but will only be temporary.

City of Kimball appreciate your patience while staff work on upgrades and will update residents on changes as they become available.