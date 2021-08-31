Army air base ruins dot landscape at Sky View Golf Course

ALLIANCE — Sky View Golf Course’s hole number 13 offers one of the more unique holes in western Nebraska.

The golf course was built on top of the Alliance Army Air Base. The air field was built in 1942 consisting of four runways. The base was used to train aircrews for transport planes and gliders, and had 775 buildings on the air base.

Some of the leftover installations come into play on hole number 13. Grass-covered mounds hide leftover installations from the air base.

At its peak, the air base housed almost 20,000 troops. Ruins from the base can also be found just outside of the course in the surrounding fields.

Sky View Golf Pro Jerad Palmer said the mounds are mostly just a neat feature of the course.

“For the most, when people play it, it doesn’t really come into play. If you hit a good drive at 150 area about where the slopes are (it can affect your follow up shot). Usually, unless you’re having a punch up on a tree, those other mounds don’t even really come into play,” he said.

It opened as a nine-hole course in 1952. In the 1960s, it was expanded to 18 holes.