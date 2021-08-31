Army air base ruins dot landscape at Sky View Golf Course

ALLIANCE — Sky View Golf Course’s hole number 13 offers one of the more unique holes in western Nebraska.
The golf course was built on top of the Alliance Army Air Base. The air field was built in 1942 consisting of four runways. The base was used to train aircrews for transport planes and gliders, and had 775 buildings on the air base.
Some of the leftover installations come into play on hole number 13. Grass-covered mounds hide leftover installations from the air base.
At its peak, the air base housed almost 20,000 troops. Ruins from the base can also be found just outside of the course in the surrounding fields.
Sky View Golf Pro Jerad Palmer said the mounds are mostly just a neat feature of the course.
“For the most, when people play it, it doesn’t really come into play. If you hit a good drive at 150 area about where the slopes are (it can affect your follow up shot). Usually, unless you’re having a punch up on a tree, those other mounds don’t even really come into play,” he said.
It opened as a nine-hole course in 1952. In the 1960s, it was expanded to 18 holes.
Palmer said the course offers just enough challenge for experienced golfers while making for a good experience for novices.
“It has some variety to it. It’s got enough challenge to it. I think people feel like they can potentially score a little bit. That’s what’s fun about it. It’s got some unique holes,” he said.
The course is also somewhat rare in the Panhandle. Outside of Gering and Scottsbluff, Alliance offers one of only two 18-hole courses. The other is Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball.
Daily green fess are $21 for nine holes, and $30 to play all 18. For youth under 18, it is $10 for nine, and $15 for 18.
Cart rentals are also available for $10/nine holes and $16/18 holes.
They also have annual memberships. For more information, call the pro shop at 308-762-1446, or look them up online at skyviewgc.com.