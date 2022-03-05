Art Center, Midwest partner to screen ‘Friday Kahlo’

Who was Frida Kahlo? Well if you don’t know, head to the Midwest Theater this Tuesday to watch her story unfold on screen.

The West Nebraska Arts Center and the Historical Midwest Theater partnered to bring “Frida Kahlo,” directed by Ali Ray to the Midwest Theater on International Women’s Day, March 8. The film’s showtime is 7:30 p.m. and has a runtime of 90 minutes. Admission is free.

“The West Nebraska Arts Center is very pleased to celebrate women with Frida Kahlo at the Midwest Theater,” said WNAC Program Manager Stephanie Coley. “Frida is a great role model and trailblazer for women artists everywhere. Her story is powerful and we are so thrilled to share her inspiriting spirit with this community.” WNAC and the Midwest, with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, bring the art film to the community.

Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderon, better known as Frida Kahlo, was a Mexican painters known for her many portraits, self-portraits and works inspired by nature and artifacts in Mexico. She is celebrated in Mexico for her attention to the Mexican and indigenous culture and by feminists for her portrayal of the female experience and form. Her bright colors, big eye brows and depictions of floral crowns make her work legendary. Some of her most iconic paintings show an artist’s expression of her own pain and sexuality, including The Two Fridas in 1939, Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird in 1940 and The Wounded Deer in 1946, to name a few.

Her artwork incorporated surrealism, modern art, cubism, symbolism and magical realism to a canvas that continues to bring her international popularity, despite dying on July 13, 1954.

With such a resounding impact on the art community and for women, the film will be screen on International Women’s Day. The film takes the audience on a journey through the life of a true icon as you discover her art and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life. The Midwest Theater is using the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality to offer an in-depth look at key works throughout her career.

The film uses Kahlo’s letters as a guide into her deepest emotions and unlocks the screts and symbolism contained with her art. It offers an intimate access to Kahlo’s works and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, resiliency and unmatched lust of lift, politics, men and women that continue to make her an icon worthy of study.

According to a Midwest Theater press release, “Exhibition on Screen’s trademark combination of interviews, commentary and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of color and a feast of vibrancy.”

The film features insights from world-renowned Kahlo experts to explore her true greatest and the real person behind the paintings.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.