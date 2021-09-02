 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art workshop planned at Alliance Public Library
0 comments

Art workshop planned at Alliance Public Library

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library will be hosting an Art Workshop on Sept. 18 for adult patrons age 18 and older.

Local artist Rachelle Eversole will be instructing a step-by-step painting class on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. The registration fee is $35, and this includes all materials and instruction. Space is limited, so pre-registration and pre-payment is required for this class by Wednesday, Sept. 15. Please sign up at the circulation desk or call 308-762-1387.

For more information, please contact Emily Nelson at 308-762-1387, or email at enelson@cityofalliance.net

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News