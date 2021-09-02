Art workshop planned at Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library will be hosting an Art Workshop on Sept. 18 for adult patrons age 18 and older.

Local artist Rachelle Eversole will be instructing a step-by-step painting class on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. The registration fee is $35, and this includes all materials and instruction. Space is limited, so pre-registration and pre-payment is required for this class by Wednesday, Sept. 15. Please sign up at the circulation desk or call 308-762-1387.