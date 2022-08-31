Artists depict country life in latest art show

A vast array of colors will decorate the walls at the West Nebraska Arts Center during the Prairie People: Sod House Souls exhibition in September.

Artists Carol Hartman and Cathy Kaufman will display their artwork that uses mediums of fiber arts and oil paintings to depict vast landscapes, rural animals and plants. An opening reception will be Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. The public will enjoy a meet and greet with the artists as well as light refreshments.

“Carol does quite a few solo shows throughout the year, so she’s got a great collection of vast landscapes that are multicolored,” WNAC Program Manager Stephanie Coley told the Star-Herald. “Cathy is just starting out doing art of this flavor. Her pieces will be not as large — one will be pretty big — but still just as colorful and beautiful as Carol’s pieces.”

Hartman, of Red Lodge, Montana, and Kaufman, of Gering, have captured the everyday visage of the country life and crafted beautiful works of art. Within their pieces are stories of the past and fragments of their own lives.

“We figured they would go really well together, even though Carol is from Montana, her visage is quite similar to our plains in the way that she likes to go through the past and find old settlements and farmlands that are abandoned,” Coley said. “That narrative speaks through her paintings.”

Kaufman is a long-time quilter and seamstress, who is exploring the creation of collage with fabrics. Kaufman grew up in the countryside of Gering with her pieces influenced by corn and agriculture and her desire to create sparked by her relationship with God. Bible verse Esther 4:14, which reads, “Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created” drives her to create some of her artwork.

She said her mother introduced her to creativity when she taught her how to sew at the age of seven on the farm.

“God gave me a passion and a gift to create beauty with fabric at an early age,” she said. “It remains to be so even today.”

Kaufman sewed her wardrobe throughout her high school and college career and continued using that skill after the birth of three children. Her projects then shifted to sewing clothes for her kids from swimsuits, active sportswear, tutus and fancy dresses, to a fur coat and a wedding dress.

“I enjoyed being the costume director for three dance schools for many years,” Kaufman said.

As the quilting trend erupted in the 1990s, Kaufman transitioned to crafting pillows, curtains and upholstery.

Now, she is getting out of her comfort zone as she creates collage fabric art.

“In making my original collages, I use fused fabric applique to create my images,” she said. “Then I complete them by thread painting on my quilt machine.”

When she’s not creating original artwork, Kaufman serves as a Laura Heine certified instructor, sharing her knowledge of sewing and fabrics with others.

“My vision is to get others, especially kids, excited about the works of our hands.”

Hartman’s interactive electronic installations depicting biases and prejudices were shown in California, New York and the Chicago Arts Institute. Her current series of large oil paintings have been exhibited at galleries across the country and Europe. She has two or three solo museum exhibitions of her large, colorful oil paintings each year. Childhood days on her family homestead overlooking the Missouri River seeded a desire to understand the history of people who came before her and the evolution of the landscape.

Hartman taught aesthetics and criticism of art at California State University Sacramento and was the gallery director at California State University Fresno, before returning to Montana in 2009.

As the public visits the arts center to view the exhibition, Coley hopes they appreciate the beauty of the valley’s landscape.

“It’s a refreshing reminder that we are quite lucky to live in this area and to have the ability to see the horizon and have the chance to see the stars,” Coley told the Star-Herald. “The quietness of living out here is really a privilege and being able to see all of the life and land around us is amazing.

“These two artists do a really good job of bringing that to the forefront. I want the people to come into the art center and see how beautiful this land is.”

Both artists are teachers and want to share their techniques and passion for the arts with the community, particularly young artists.

“Working with your hands, I feel like that art is slowly dissipating away because we’ve got stores and huge corporations that make our clothes,” Coley said. “There is just something about doing it yourself and having that skill that connects us to the past. I feel like it’s important.”

The Prairie Fiddlers will perform during the reception to enhance the aesthetics of the show. Coley said Christie Shaver, who is part of the gallery committee, suggested the group perform background music.

This exhibition will be on display through Sept. 25. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The arts center is closed on Mondays.

The arts center is able to present the show because of the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the National Endowment.