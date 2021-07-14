As Alliance recovers, Scottsbluff hardly touched by storms

“The hail storm came in and did a whole lot of damage, and then a few hours later, a giant wind storm came,” Alliance city manager Seth Sorensen said.

The twin storms produced 90 mph winds and softball-sized hail. Strong winds uprooted trees, trashed roofs and vehicles, and left 600 people without power.

“I have never seen hail go through a windshield the way this did,” Sorensen said. “It almost looks like someone took a shotgun to some of these cars.”

Alliance electricians were able to restore power by the morning of July 10, but the city is still littered with debris. Sorensen said the city opened the landfill for free to plant matter and encouraged residents to put any brush they couldn’t take to the landfill by the curb. Reminders have also been issued about contractors needing to go through the proper processes for permits.

The Rocky Mountains to the west deter many tornadoes from forming, Newman said, but the trade-off is the frequency of storms. The Panhandle being as large as it is, storm systems often bypass whole sections of it.

“We might have an area that gets two inches of rain, and 10 miles away, they’d get nothing,” he said. “It’s always hit or miss.”