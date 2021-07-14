As Alliance recovers, Scottsbluff hardly touched by storms

On Tuesday night, a massive storm churned through the skies over Scottsbluff. Thunder roared, lightning splintered the sky, and the rain seemed to drown out everything.
In the morning, aside from a few downed tree branches and puddles on the ground, one might not be able to tell a storm had just rolled through the city.
“It comes and goes,” Region 22 emergency manager Tim Newman said. “We get heavy rain that floods areas, and when the rain goes away the flood water recedes.”
Tim Trudel, lead forecaster at NWS Cheyenne, said Tuesday night’s storms produced nothing worse than some flash flooding. There weren’t even reports of especially strong winds. Oftentimes, the weather service will issue warnings for storms that seem like they’re more ominous than they turn out to be.
“We call those short-fuse warnings,” he said.
These storms often produce light rains that fizzle out quickly.
The summer months are when the Panhandle experiences the bulk of its “monsoon season,” Trudel said.
“We were supposed to have a pretty big line move through the northern Panhandle (on Tuesday),” he said, “but that didn’t really occur.”
On the evening of July 9, though, a series of storms tore through the Alliance area.
“The hail storm came in and did a whole lot of damage, and then a few hours later, a giant wind storm came,” Alliance city manager Seth Sorensen said.
The twin storms produced 90 mph winds and softball-sized hail. Strong winds uprooted trees, trashed roofs and vehicles, and left 600 people without power.
“I have never seen hail go through a windshield the way this did,” Sorensen said. “It almost looks like someone took a shotgun to some of these cars.”
Alliance electricians were able to restore power by the morning of July 10, but the city is still littered with debris. Sorensen said the city opened the landfill for free to plant matter and encouraged residents to put any brush they couldn’t take to the landfill by the curb. Reminders have also been issued about contractors needing to go through the proper processes for permits.
The Rocky Mountains to the west deter many tornadoes from forming, Newman said, but the trade-off is the frequency of storms. The Panhandle being as large as it is, storm systems often bypass whole sections of it.
“We might have an area that gets two inches of rain, and 10 miles away, they’d get nothing,” he said. “It’s always hit or miss.”