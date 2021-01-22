As Bayard Grocery gets set to close, TCD looks to bring in a community-owned store

Forrest Sterzer, 20, has worked at Bayard Grocery for two years. It was his first job after high school.

“I’m getting forced out of my routine,” Sterzer said.

He wasn’t surprised when the store’s owner and operator, Gary Moenning, decided he would retire. Sterzer said his boss had talked about retirement for a while and decided now was the time. Moenning’s daughter, Wendy Buxbaum, said she couldn’t keep the grocery store running, citing her health. Buxbaum said no one wanted to buy it.

“Nobody seems to want to work that hard,” Buxbaum said.

Bayard Grocery is set to close on March 5. When it does, Bayard-area resident will either have to travel 15 miles to Bridgeport or 26 miles to Scottsbluff to buy groceries.

Twin City Development Community Development Director Michelle Coolidge said this is a problem for area residents.

“There is a population in town that doesn’t have the option to be able to retrieve their own groceries or be able to be mobile enough to go out of town to do that,” Coolidge said. “It’s a really critical service that the community should be supporting in their hometown.”