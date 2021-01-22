As Bayard Grocery gets set to close, TCD looks to bring in a community-owned store

Forrest Sterzer, 20, has worked at Bayard Grocery for two years. It was his first job after high school.
“I’m getting forced out of my routine,” Sterzer said.
He wasn’t surprised when the store’s owner and operator, Gary Moenning, decided he would retire. Sterzer said his boss had talked about retirement for a while and decided now was the time. Moenning’s daughter, Wendy Buxbaum, said she couldn’t keep the grocery store running, citing her health. Buxbaum said no one wanted to buy it.
“Nobody seems to want to work that hard,” Buxbaum said.
Bayard Grocery is set to close on March 5. When it does, Bayard-area resident will either have to travel 15 miles to Bridgeport or 26 miles to Scottsbluff to buy groceries.
Twin City Development Community Development Director Michelle Coolidge said this is a problem for area residents.
“There is a population in town that doesn’t have the option to be able to retrieve their own groceries or be able to be mobile enough to go out of town to do that,” Coolidge said. “It’s a really critical service that the community should be supporting in their hometown.”
Coolidge said TCD is looking to rally the Bayard community around a new community-led store. She said TCD is also partnering with a handful of entities, including the University of Nebraska, to ensure the Bayard residents still have access to fresh food.
“The scheduled closure of the store is fairly imminent,” Coolidge said. “So while we anticipate that it probably will be closed for a period of time, we’re working really hard to try to minimize the amount of time that that will be so people aren’t left without access any longer than possible”
Bayard does a Dollar General store. However, the Dollar General does not offer fresh food.
The new store may take the shape of a cooperative, or some other classification of a community-owned store.
“Transitioning to a community grocery store — with various ownership options — has legal tasks assigned to it that aren’t instantaneous,” Coolidge said. “So, we’re definitely vetting out some options that hopefully will help provide local control over — not only the business itself — but the real estate that’s attached to the business.”
She said that Bayard’s small size makes the grocery store unattractive for a private buyer.
To begin this process, TCD launched a survey on Jan. 14. The survey can be accessed at https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afwvhzcJOCiGZc9.
Coolidge said community forums are also in the works but a date had not yet been decided.
Sterzer, who soon turns 21, said he is looking at a few local job opportunities, but is considering leaving the state.